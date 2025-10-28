[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Egoid,’ an HR Tech Startup that Delivers Results Through the Fusion of Psychology, Data, and AI Technology

Park Jiwon, CEO of Egoid



Game-like design, with users naturally accumulating data on their seven core characteristics and ‘internal motivation’

An AI career manager app using a unique diagnostic model based on the person-environment fit (P-E-Fit) psychological theory

“We are creating a world where anyone can discover their potential and self-actualize by doing the things they love.”Egoid is an HR tech startup that fuses psychology, data, and AI technology to connect an individual’s ‘self-understanding’ with tangible outcomes such as’self-actualization’ and ‘job creation’ It was founded in June 2021 by CEO Park Jiwon (26).By coaching over 400 young people over the past five years, CEO Park has witnessed the unfortunate reality of many of them failing to take their first career steps because they lack a clear understanding of their own strengths and motivations. To solve this problem, CEO Park spent three years preparing and then founded Egoid. Egoid aims to maximize the success rate of career choices by demonstrating each person’s unique characteristics and potential through data and then directing them towards the optimal environment (job, organization).Egoid goes beyond the’one-time diagnosis’limitation of the current market by providing a’career co-pilot that grows with you.’The AI Career Manager app utilizes a unique diagnostic model based on the person-environment fit (P-E Fit) psychological theory.“By completing missions designed like a game, users naturally accumulate data on their seven core characteristics and ‘internal motivation.’ The app doesn’t just list occupations. It analyzes this data in detail to determine how an individual’s strengths translate into job competencies, identifies the types of organizational culture in which that person can grow, and provides a personalized career roadmap. As users grow and gain more experience, the solutions evolve with them. This creates unparalleled value that cannot be achieved through a one-time test. We’re currently in the MVP stage, verifying key market needs through core features such as ‘data-based job recommendations’ and the ‘competency portfolio builder.’”The company’s key competitive edge is in transforming ‘diagnoses’into’actionable solutions’ and improving personalization through ‘continuous data accumulation.’To go into details, first, it leads to execution. Unlike existing tests, Egoid’s design applies the results to actual career decision-making. Second, it evolves continuously. Gamification enables the collection of user data without their awareness, enhancing the accuracy of self-understanding. Third, it visualizes internal motivation. The signature feature is the ‘internal motivation test,’ which shows clearly what motivates the user.“Egoid is following a product-led growth strategy based on clear milestones. We have set our initial target market as ‘Seoul university students,’ who have a lot of purchasing power and influence, and we are currently establishing a reliable channel for acquiring initial users to sign an MOU with Chung-Ang University. More than simple promotion, the key is to build a viral loop where initial users who experience the product’s excellent value become voluntary ambassadors. This will lay a foundation for sustainable growth by maximizing the cost efficiency of marketing and creating a community around actual users.”Egoid is currently building an MVP using funds secured by being selected for the Pre-Startup Package and Campus Town projects. It will be launched in September. After launching the MVP, the company plans to establish KPIs and check the initial sales generation before considering a pre-seed investment round. Any funds procured will be directed towards recruiting content and data personnel, improving the product, and establishing a security system.Following the launch of the startup, said the CEO, “The greatest reward has been proving a hypothesis.” “My personal principle is to share with the world only what has worked effectively for me. Our employees are trying out Egoid themselves and gaining confidence in their careers. In the past, with one-on-one coaching, you could only help one person at a time. So, I’m thrilled that technology now has the scalability to positively impact tens of thousands, even millions, of lives. Every bit of feedback we get from our users is like fuel, propelling us to make our products even greater. This is a reward in itself.”Egoid’s core team consists of the CEO, who’s in charge of general management and AI engineering, two R&D researchers, one developer, and one planner/designer. Psychology students at Yonsei University have shown support for Egoid’s vision, and the company is receiving advice from a group of professional partners that includes career consulting firms, youth support centers, psychology professors, and graduate students specializing in AI.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “Our ultimate goal is ‘an integrated platform that helps individuals achieve self-actualization throughout their entire life cycle,’” and added, “To achieve this, we are drawing up a clear four-stage roadmap.”The first step is a self-understanding solution that reveals a person’s potential; the second is an intelligent HR platform that connects users with optimal opportunities for them; the third is a team synergy solution that helps users display their potential within the organization; and the fourth is a life-log RPG that transcends the boundaries between work and life to achieve self-actualization.“It’s not about making just one job search app. Rather, Egoid is pioneering a massive market of ‘self-actualization’ that encompasses the entirety of an individual’s life. We will be an essential companion on that journey.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com