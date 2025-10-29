[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Dermarium,’ Developing a Healthtech-Based Home Care Device for Beauty and Wellness

Jin younglee, CEO of Dermarium



Developing a beauty home care device focused on soothing the skin and restoring its natural health

Core competitiveness in cost efficiency, consumer accessibility, and technology reliability validated by world-class experts

Dermarium is a startup developing a healthtech-based home care device for beauty and wellness. A combination of ‘derma’ and ‘atrium,’ it was founded in August 2025 with the aim of providing a safe and effective skin restoration solution that customers can experience in their own home, without visiting a doctor.In its initial startup phase, Dermarium was selected for major government support programs one after another, including the K-Unicorn Academy, Pre-Startup Package, and SNU Campus Town, and secured approximately KRW 200 million in initial funding. On top of that, collaborations with the Ministry of Science and ICT’s K-Global Mentoring program and the SNU R&D Engineering Center are spurring on technological development at the company.Founder and CEO Jin younglee (33) started out working in corporate financing and brand strategy consulting in the financial sector before taking on the role of a financial researcher focused on global industrial trends and sustainable business models. Notably, the SNS channels CEO Jin has operated for the past ten or so years have reached over 3 million monthly views with no advertising or sponsorship, and have been a source of valuable consumer insights.CEO Jin said, “I started Dermarium with the aim of creating a lifestyle solution based on precision engineering by fusing my financial/industrial analysis capabilities with consumer data insights and applying principles from the medical field.”Dermarium’s core technology is an integrated control solution that simultaneously delivers low-irritation RF, LED, and EMS treatments with one device. The device senses the skin condition and temperature in real time and automatically adjusts the output and stimulation rhythm. It is designed to delicately manage the shape, light intensity, and current flow of the electrode within the safety range for skin.The product has a modular structure, which will allow for easy expansion with ultrasound or other additional energy modules from future line-ups. By taking the principles of energy delivery used in the clinic and redesigning them for the home, the company aims to achieve safety, accessibility, and cost efficiency at the same time.The company recently filed for two patents, one for its multi-energy control system and the other for its compound handpiece structure. The company is planning to file further patents in the second half of this year to secure a portfolio of more than five patents and technological differentiation in the global market.CEO Jin pointed out three of Dermarium’s competitive advantages. First, technological reliability validated by world-class experts. “This isn’t a simple beauty device we’re developing, but a home care solution designed with precision engineering. The RF and EMS electrode/waveform design, LED optics, and heat and impedance safety criteria were all systematized based on the principle of low irritation and in consultation with Kim Minseong, a professor of information and communication engineering. Through this we have achieved safe energy level optimized for the skin while also securing scientific confirmation.”Second, user accessibility and cost efficiency. These days, energy-based procedures (high frequency, ultrasound) at a dermatologist’s office cost upwards of KRW 4.8 million per year and require multiple visits to the clinic. Dermarium is verifying the safety and effectiveness of its device in stages through clinical consultations with dermatological specialists, and conducting a comparative analysis with the devices used at clinics.Third, data-based scalability. With the upcoming dedicated app, the company plans to collect and analyze data on the skin condition, energy responses (frequency, current, light intensity), and usage patterns of users, and then expand into subscription models, customized cosmetics recommendations, and personalized care services.Dermarium’s initial customer base is women who experience increased sensitivity from hormones and during the change of seasons. According to the results of surveys conducted by the company, a significant number of people resort to folk remedies after failing to resolve this issue. CEO Jin said, “Initially, we plan to meticulously collect user feedback through our own mall and SNS-based D2C operations and use it to refine our product. After that, we will expand our touch points through partnerships with specialized distributors such as premium select shops.”Dermarium began receiving investment proposals from various accelerators and TIPS program operators even before it was incorporated. CEO Jin said, “We are grateful for the proactive interest we’ve received from the market,” and added, “But beyond just securing funding, our more fundamental goal is to create something that real customers will readily purchase and that will provide a satisfying experience.” “We are seeking partnerships that will align best with our team and vision and pursuing a path to sustainable growth.”Regarding future plans, CEO Jin said, “We are focusing on the development of our first prototype,” and added, “We plan to complete the second prototype by the end of the year and begin testing with real users.” “Beyond simply implementing features, our primary goal is to verify, using quantitative data, the effectiveness of our cost and accessibility improvements compared to dermatological procedures.”The company is preparing to enter overseas markets in the mid- to long-term. “In the North American, Japanese, and Southeast Asian markets in particular, accessibility to dermatological procedures is limited and the prices are high, so there’s a lot of demand for home care solutions. Our vision is to establish a solid base in these regions as a ‘premium Korean home-beauty device.’”In addition, the company plans to diversify its lineup into flexible RF, LED, and EMS combinations for specific treatment areas and effects, and to introduce additional energy modules, such as ultrasound, with future products.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com