[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Vision for Visions,’ Developer of the Syntactic Reading App ‘ANSER,’ Which Uses an AI Coach to Improve Reading Comprehension in English

Seunggyu Lee, CEO of Vision for Visions



Improve reading comprehension by analyzing sentences directly using the ‘syntactic reading’ method

Sentence-by-sentence syntactic reading with AI guidance that’s just as good as a private tutor

Vision for Visions created the syntactic reading app ‘ANSER,’ utilizing an AI coach to improve reading comprehension in English. It was founded in January 2024 by CEO Seunggyu Lee (27).ANSER is an educational application that enables students from Northeast Asian countries, where the native languages have a different word order from English, to improve their English reading comprehension by directly analyzing sentences using the ‘syntactic reading’ method, which involves breaking sentences down to understand them.“Under that traditional system of one teacher and many students, the teacher can only demonstrate this ‘syntactic reading’ method, making it difficult for students to improve their reading comprehension. Until now, expensive, one-on-one private tutors have been the only way to learn syntactic reading effectively. As the CEO of Vision for Visions, I wanted to solve this problem. I built our service by loading AI with optimal learning data that I had accumulated over 10,000 hours spent tutoring students over the past eight years. It’s capable of providing sentence-by-sentence syntactic reading guidance that’s just as effective as a private tutor.”CEO Lee said, “Our service is highly interchangeable between languages, so students from other countries who want to learn English can use it directly in their own language,” and added, “In the future, English-speaking who want to learn Northeast Asian languages such as Korean or Japanese will also be able to use it to overcome the sentence-structure challenges they face when learning these languages.”“After securing a foothold and expanding in our initial target markets of Korea and Northeast Asia, we aim to grow beyond Northeast Asia into a truly global service.”In addition to ongoing in-house SNS marketing, ANSER also plans to conduct offline advertising with communities where target customers gather.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? “I used to work a lot, including as an instructor, and I thought if I was going to continue working such long hours, I wanted it to be about more than just surviving. I wanted to do something significant, something that would make a real contribution to the world.” So I decided to launch a startup using the money I had saved from working.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Lee, “I used to stay up all night working on this service, so it’s gratifying when I see that users like it and find it useful,” and added, “More than anything, I’m happy what I planned receive a positive reaction in the market.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “In the near future, we need to secure users in the upcoming open beta stage and attract our first round of investment.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com