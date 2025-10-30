[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Rarelee,’ a Startup with a Beauty-Tech Solution that Provides Personalized Hair, Makeup, and Fashion Recommendations

Seungah Lee, CEO of Rarelee



Analyzes individual physical characteristics such as face shape, facial features, and body shape, and classifies people into 7.5 million distinct types

Provides style recommendations best suited to each type, with analysis based solely on objective metrics

Rarelee is a technology-based startup founded on the philosophy that ‘there’s freedom in understanding yourself better.’ It was founded in May 2022 by CEO Seungah Lee.“Rarelee provides a beauty-tech solution that analyzes a person’s face shape, facial features, and body shape, and makes personalized hair, makeup, and fashion recommendations based on their features Based on the idea of turning facial features some people might see as flaws into a unique charm and allure, we provide a service that helps each person find a style that blends harmoniously with their face and image. Through this, we have created something completely new in Korea, style consulting. We are leading the beauty-tech field, effectively dominating the market and solidifying our leading position.”The Rarelee Consulting services analyze individual physical characteristics such as face shape and features and body shape and classify people into 7.5 million distinct types, then provide style recommendations best suited to each type. They are technology-based personalized style consulting services for hair, makeup, and fashion. This company’s representative services are Rarelee Standard Consulting and Rarelee Premium Consulting.With Rarelee Standard Consulting, customers can upload photos to the website before midnight, and then the very next day receive analysis results for 28 to 35 designs carefully selected by Rarelee. It provides recommendations and rationales for 28 hairstyle types (bangs for each type, back styles for each length, etc.), 28 makeup style types (eye and eyebrow shapes, blush styles, lip shapes, etc.), and 35 fashion style types (top-and-bottom outfit combinations, necklines, skirt and pants types, etc.). It opens at 10:30 a.m. every business day, but only a limited number of people can apply and it’s known to sell out quickly.Rarelee Premium Consulting doesn’t use a carefully selected design pool; rather, it provides customized consultations for projects, events, or images. In fact, Rarelee conducts direct one-on-one consultations. Consultations can be as short as seven days or as long as three weeks, and the main customers include not just idols and celebrities such as the actress Hye-ri and the singer Kim Na-young, but also members of the National Assembly, company CEOs, and more The company accepts applications from a small number of people every other month, but it’s so popular, applications are usually closed one to two minutes after opening. Rarelee Consulting reports can be viewed on mobile devices or PCs. If needed, you can also request a book with the analysis results (Rarelee Book), which will be printed using Rarelee’s signature design and delivered.“Rarelee’s analysis is based entirely on objective metrics. Our consultants set aside their own personal biases and preferences and perform the analysis based solely on metrics. This ensures consistent and accurate results. To provide personalized solutions, we analyze 27 to 45 distinct physical features per person, including side cheekbones, square jawline, eyelid length, protruding mouth, neck length, shoulder width, and pelvic shape. To ensure accuracy, we use proprietary AI technology for photo analysis and measurements. Rarelee was the first in Korea to offer online style consulting services, and we have expanded our market position through technology. Based on consulting data accumulated from more than 70,000 customers, we have been steadily improving our in-house technological capabilities for analysis and style solutions.”Rarelee has its own YouTube channel. Started in 2019, it now has 770,000 subscribers. “The first and best in the personalized style recommendation field, we are continuing to pioneer that market with our originality. Ten percent of our subscribers are based abroad, and with the diversification of our subscriber base, the demand for our consulting services is also expanding globally. This year, we launched services for American and Japanese customers. We conduct interviews with customers who use our consulting services, and are planning additional services based on their requests. We are collecting customer feedback and conducting tests on the services we have developed, and are expanding our product groups. In 2025, we are launching the Rarelee Salon service, which provides Rarelee hair consulting directly in beauty parlors, and the Makeup Box service, which recommends makeup products for matching makeup designs, and testing their marketability.”Rarelee attracted pre-seed investment from 500 Global, a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley. Rarelee attracted pre-seed investment from 500 Global, a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley. This investment has spurred Rarelee to enhance its data-based technology and strengthen its global infrastructure, and the company is now planning to enter the U.S. market in full force.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, "Rarelee has set a record for services selling out as soon as they open each month, and our cumulative sales are growing at a rapid pace," and added, "The recent global spread of K-beauty and K-culture has been a big help, and our global customer base is rapidly expanding, particularly in North America. In the future, we hope to set a new standard for the fashion and beauty market, and expand styling consulting from Korea and into the daily lives of people around the world."