[2025 Naju (Jeonnam) Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘METAQLAB,’ a Company Creating New Value and Solving Social Issues for People Through Technology

Lim Ji Eun, CEO of METAQLAB



Developing solutions that apply various AI/IoT-based fusion technologies

Performing all processes in-house, from planning to HW design, AI model development, and software platform construction

METAQLAB specializes in AI/IoT-based fusion technology solutions. It was founded in April 2023 by CEO Lim Ji Eun (27).CEO Lim said, “We are creating new value and solving social issues for people through technology,” and added, “Beyond simply developing technology, we organically integrate AI data analysis, smart IoT control, and web/mobile platform technology to provide an essential ‘all-in-one solution’ for education, personal development, and the construction of social safety nets.”All of METAQLAB's solutions share the same philosophy: ‘solving problems with data.’ The company's representative products include a dedicated educational IoT kit and software platform, an AI-based metacognitive diagnostic platform, a smart helmet storage compartment for e-scooters, and an AI energy management solution.The dedicated educational IoT kit and SW platform is a solution focused on practical exercises that lower the barrier to entry for coding education while maximizing creativity. The board and learning platform developed in-house provide an experience that goes beyond simple assembly by developing students into ‘digital creators’ through hands-on data handling and AI modeling.The AI-based metacognitive diagnostic platform is a solution that is proving individual potential through data. By using AI to analyze the cognitive and non-cognitive competencies of job seekers, it goes beyond revealing their ‘propensities’ to provide tailored and ‘actionable strategies for improving their chances of success.’ No existing diagnostic assessment has been able to provide this kind of practical value.The smart helmet storage compartment for e-scooters is a hardware solution to the e-scooter ‘safety’ issue, the most pressing challenge in the rapidly growing personal mobility market. Based on the company's patented technology, it integrates sterilization, drying, smart locking, and IoT remote control functions to secure the convenience of users and operators and contribute to ESG management.The AI energy management solution is an intelligent management system that uses AI technology to analyze the energy consumption patterns of buildings and provide strategies for efficient energy usage. It minimizes energy waste through real-time monitoring and makes efficient use of limited energy resources.CEO Lim said, “Our first competitive advantage is our end-to-end internalization of technology.” “From conception to HW design, AI model development, and software platform development, we perform all processes in-house. In this way, we can ensure service stability and a level of completeness that's not possible by combining external solutions.”The second strength is ‘data-based expandability.’ The company's AI solutions are designed for self-improvement through the accumulation and analysis of usage data. This maximizes the educational effect while improving diagnostic accuracy and functions as a core driver of mobility infrastructure optimization.The company's final strength is its ‘ability to design market-tailored solutions.’ The company has the planning and execution capabilities required to accurately grasp the core issues in each market (education, recruitment, mobility) and find the optimal combination of technologies to solve them. These are its greatest assets.METAQLAB is employing a ‘multi-faceted market entry strategy,’ covering B2G, B2B, and B2C, that's customized to the characteristics of each solution.For the educational solution, the company plans to build a track record through partnerships with public educational institutions, such as offices of education and universities, and then expand business to the entire country. For the diagnostic platform, the company is currently focused on establishing high-credibility B2B2C channels through linkage with university career centers and large-scale job portals. The company aims to lead the market with its innovative helmet storage compartment, achieving this through pilot projects and trial deployments targeting smart city initiatives of local governments, shared e-scooter operators, and large-scale business sites. For the AI energy management solution, the company plans to demonstrate the public value of the technology and secure a B2G track record through linkage with zero-energy building certification and smart city construction projects.CEO Lim said, “By participating in the AI TECH+ exhibition in Gwangju this coming October, we will be able to showcase our technological capabilities to the market directly,” and added, “We plan to prepare a foothold for attracting domestic and international partner companies and investors.”“We are preparing to attract bridge and Series A investment (aiming for the first half of 2026) following the current round of seed investment. The funds secured through these investments will be concentrated on constructing a mass production system for the smart helmet storage compartment, advancing the AI diagnostic platform, and ensuring expert human resources for our expansion into the global market. This will be a decisive milestone as METAQLAB moves to solidify its ‘first-mover’ position in each project area and achieve explosive growth.”METAQLAB comprises a group of experts who all share the principles of ‘execute quickly, prove through data, and grow together.’ This select team of experts with top-tier capabilities in each field, including AI development, IoT hardware control, and platform design, collaborates closely to turn ideas into reality. “Our biggest strength is our ‘agility,’ which is the driving force that allows us to respond most effectively to the rapidly changing market.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lim said, “In the short term, we will establish a new standard in the micro-mobility safety sector with the nationwide rollout of smart helmet storage compartments.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com