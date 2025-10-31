[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Rivetta,’ Developer of an AI-Based Korean Web Novel Translation and Distribution Platform

Diane Choi, CEO of Rivetta



Collaborating with domestic publishers and CPs to introduce outstanding works to the global market

Constructing a hybrid process that integrates AI translation automation with reviews by professional editors

Through its AI-based Korean web novel translation and distribution platform, Rivetta is collaborating with domestic publishers and CPs to introduce outstanding works to the global market, starting with the English-speaking world. Rivetta is constructing a hybrid process that integrates AI translation automation with professional editor reviews, allowing it to deliver genre-specialized translations with consistent quality in a short time frame. It was founded in September 2024 by CEO Diane Choi (27).“Rivetta first secures a formal license from the original author, then translates the web novel into English quickly and with consistent quality through the AI translation pipeline we developed in-house. Afterwards, we make the web novels available on our OmO fictions platform, where readers will be able to find most works in complete form from the very beginning. Purchases can be made by chapter. This was designed to give readers more flexibility in choosing what to read.”Rivetta’s competitive advantage is its ‘balance between quantity and quality.’ Unlike other platforms, every week Rivetta publishes two to three new web novels in ‘complete form,’ providing customers with an immersive reading experience. Another strength is that the translation quality doesn’t vary with the translator, but is consistently maintained above a certain level. The company plans to gradually increase the level of automation and further expand the number and genres.Rivetta is currently working to secure traffic on its own platform while drumming up early interest through overseas channels such as Amazon KDP. The company’s approach to marketing focuses on fan groups and communities. It is targeting active channels of core fans for each genre on Twitter (X), Reddit, TikTok, etc., and attracting new readers with sequential teasers and free trial chapters. It is also collaborating with influencers and creators to showcase new works and designing viral events that fans can participate in directly. In the long term, the company plans to carry out joint promotions with digital content marketers and resellers in North America.What made CEO Choi decide to start a new company? “I worked as a web novel writer while I was in university, so I was able to see the demand from global readers directly, and I recognized the need for domestic web novels to expand abroad. Based on this, I decided to launch my own startup. A startup support program at the university along with government support policies gave me a big initial boost. In particular, I was selected for a Pre-TIPS project in December of 2023, which brought in 50 million won. After this, I received around 80 million won in support through the Early-Stage Startup Package, as well as some seed investment. This was enough to successfully develop the AI model and construct the platform.”The company received a seed investment from ENSL Partners on January 1, 2025, and it expects to see substantial growth in key metrics following a major platform update in the second half of the year. Rivetta plans to attract additional investment in the second half of next year.Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Choi, “More than anything, I feel proudest when overseas readers find web novels through our platform and leave reviews like, ‘I enjoyed reading it,’ or ‘It was really moving.’”“I felt a great sense of accomplishment when I was able to confirm that the translation and review tool I developed actually improved work efficiency and quality, and created a virtuous cycle.”The Rivetta team is small but strong. CEO Diane Choi is in charge of management and sales, while the core team includes one operations manager, one AI development manager, one translation QA manager, and one marketing manager. On top of this, the company work with a number of external experts in translation review and design.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “We are currently preparing for a complete platform renewal in the second half of this year as well as the launch of our mobile app.”“In terms of technology, our core tasks are enhancing the AI pipeline and stabilizing the human-in-the-loop system to consistently refine translation quality based on reader reviews and feedback. At the same time, we’re constructing a system to transparently share user data and settlement information with publishers and original authors, which will increase trust throughout the entire ecosystem.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com