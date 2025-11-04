[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Risorius,’ Developer of an AI Doctor Capable of Performing Even Complex Administrative Tasks Perfectly

Sangyoon Bae, CEO of Risorius



“Our customers have changed. Previously, the insurance companies were our customers, but now it’s the hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. Our target country has changed as well, from Korea to abroad. We are now improving on the AI risk calculation model that we previously developed for insurance companies. We are currently developing an AI doctor for hospitals that can diagnose patients using brain waves, predict drug responsiveness and prognosis, and perform even complex administrative tasks perfectly. In terms of specific disease groups, we are looking at epilepsy, sleep disorders, and major psychiatric illnesses. In addition, we are advancing our drug responsiveness prediction technology to clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.”Risorius is a medical AI business with mental health quantification technology. It was founded in July 2023 by CEO Sangyoon Bae (26), a student at the Seoul National University College of Medicine.CEO Bae said, “The unique character of brainwave data gives Risorius a competitive advantage.” “It’s difficult to collect high-quality brainwave data along with the medical data of the patients concerned. We hope to gain a competitive edge by collecting as much patient data as possible, especially from university hospitals in Korea. Then there’s the unique character of brainwave data. It comes in a form that requires a lot of manual work, such as data standardization and processing. I believe that taking the time to collect and process all of this data manually will confer a unique benefit on us.”CEO Bae said, “At the product level, I believe that whoever secures the most touchpoints with medical professionals will ultimately succeed,” and added, “We are actively seeking input from medical professionals and aim to create a product that our customers want. Also, we are convinced that psychiatric and psychological illnesses represent a growing market.”Risorius received KRW 500 million in seed investment immediately after its incorporation. It recently attracted follow-up investment. “We received around 1.1 billion in follow-up investment. We have also brought on shareholders with technological and healthcare expertise, including KAIST Venture Investment Holdings and DHP. While we remain focused on technology development, we also hope to continuously attract investment to secure more data and computing resources.”Risorius has recently recruited several developers in the medical AI field. CEO Bae said, “Once the technology passed a certain level, I thought we had to stop using existing algorithms available on the market and instead develop our own technology.”Regarding future plans, CEO Bae said, “I’ll always remember the words of my mentor: success is skill multiplied by time,” and added, “I believe that if you spend a long time developing a good technology that the world needs, you’ll be successful. With the increasing global burden of disease, I hope we can be of some help.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com