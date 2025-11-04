[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘NET,’ a Food Tech Company Bringing the New Category of Solid Beverages to Everyday Life

Kim Yeseong, CEO of NET



“At first, we focused on developing a new-concept solid beverage, called ‘Pocket Tonic,’ which is tonic water in effervescent tablet form. As time passed, we realized that our goal was not just to create a product but to establish solid beverages, a new lifestyle, and a distinct method of consumption. NET currently aims to become a food tech company, naturally integrating this new category of solid beverages into everyday life. Pocket Tonic is just the beginning. We are now expanding our technology into a variety of solid beverages, including cafe coins, cocktail coins, and health functional foods, and are also designing new consumer experiences.”NET is the creator of Pocket Tonic, the world’s lightest tonic water. It was founded in September 2021 by CEO Kim Yeseong (28).CEO Kim developed ‘Pocket Tonic,’ a tonic water in effervescent tablet form. “Many people enjoy meeting and hanging out with others, but are not comfortable when alcohol is involved. Pocket Tonic is dedicated to leading the change in drinking habits. Our next goal is to pioneer a new food culture by making the cocktail market, which has primarily been offline, more accessible and familiar to customers. We aim to achieve this by creating effervescent products that can be enjoyed in cafes.”Pocket Tonic is characterized by being small and lightweight. Kim emphasized, “Three small Pocket Tonic bottles are equivalent to a whole box of tonic water,” and added, “Other than portability, its biggest advantage is taste.”He said, “Solid beverages are lighter, more convenient, and more sustainable than conventional liquid forms, and these advantages are not only persuading customers in the domestic market, but in the global market as well,” and added, “We are currently conducting product tests and preparing for export to Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and elsewhere. We aim to promote this new ‘solid beverage’ lifestyle all around the world.”“Common liquid beverages are bulky and heavy, which requires high logistics and storage costs. Also, since most of them are in plastic bottles, they are a significant contributor to environmental pollution. In fact, one-fifth of plastic waste produced worldwide comes from beverage products, posing a major threat to sustainable consumption. To address these problems, we are making solid beverages that are easy to enjoy anytime, anywhere. Our flagship product, Pocket Tonic, is an innovative effervescent tablet. Simply drop one into water to create tonic water, and you’ll be ready to mix highballs or a variety of other drinks. “The tablets are easy to carry and can be stored at room temperature, making them highly practical for outdoor activities and everyday life.”Pocket Tonic is packaged in a sugar-free, low-calorie, and plastic-free container, taking both health and environmental concerns into account. In fact, in recognition of Pocket Tonic’s technology and marketability, the company won the ‘Korea Food Technology Award.’ In terms of consumer experience, it is a highly complete product.CEO Kim emphasized, “Ultimately, in terms of taste, technology, portability, and sustainability, Pocket Tonic has a clear competitive advantage in the market.”Pocket Tonic is building a unique brand image by focusing on the originality of its products and introducing a new food culture experience called “solid beverages.” Instead of merely highlighting technology, the company is enhancing its content to emphasize the brand’s story and usability. It aims to create products that are naturally suited to various lifestyles.Additionally, Pocket Tonic is aggressively expanding its global presence. The company actively participates in food fairs and global accelerator programs in countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand to secure collaboration opportunities with buyers and local partners. In particular, the company has received feedback from several global liquor brands saying, ‘Other than a glass, there’s no other suitable product to include in a luxury gift set.’ So NET has proposed Pocket Tonic, and is collaborating with them.“This demonstrates the potential for our brand to go beyond simple beverage products and play a significant role in the liquor gift market. In this way, Pocket Tonic is leveraging its strength as a ‘new product’ to simultaneously build an original brand and expand in both the domestic and international markets.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We are accelerating our leap forward as a global solid beverage brand,” and added, “In addition to establishing a corporation in early 2026, we plan to begin focusing on localizing export packaging and labeling, establishing local marketing channels, and securing the intellectual property rights necessary for overseas expansion.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com