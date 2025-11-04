[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘Metarpas,’ Leading Innovation in the Inspection and Maintenance of Solar Power Plants Using Drones and AI

Hu Cheol Kyun, CEO of Metarpas



Locating faults more precisely and displaying them on a GIS platform

Providing outputs that make understanding solar power plant issues easier and faster

Metarpas is developing an innovative solution that can improve the efficiency and accuracy of solar power plant inspections simultaneously. It proposes a new paradigm for power plant management by integrating drone, AI, and GIS (geographic information system) platforms into a single platform. This enables the quick and easy diagnosis of power plant issues and provides visualized outputs that are easily understandable by anyone.Metarpas's representative solution is SOLVIT, a drone, AI engine, and cloud platform that can improve the speed and precision of inspections by as much as 50 times compared to existing manpower-based inspection methods. The inspection results are combined with GIS server-based digital twin information, allowing the locations and types of internal power plant faults to be identified at a glance. Based on this, power plant operators and maintenance companies can intuitively understand issues and make more effective decisions.Metarpas's CEO Hu Cheol Kyun (54) said, “We have developed features to continuously upgrade the AI performance, database the fault information for each module, and display the precise locations of faults on the GIS platform,” and added, “We also added a feature where, if any image-taking is missed during the inspection process, the system automatically detects it and provides the GPS coordinates for the corresponding location.”SOLVIT has secured global credibility by fully complying with the international standard IEC-62446:3 and acquiring sUAS Thermography Certification, an international qualification for drone thermal imaging analysis. In addition, transitioning drone inspections from manual piloting to automated control can increase productivity while reducing costs.Metarpas has developed its ‘PETASO’ device to automate the inspection workflow completely and is currently preparing for its commercialization. In the past, the second truck rolling was a common issue. This occurs when a problem is discovered during image processing after the drone returns to the office, and it has to be sent back out to a distant site. PETASO is Metarpas's groundbreaking, core solution to this problem. It transmits drone images to the cloud in real time, fundamentally eliminating the need for return visits and thereby reducing inspection time and costs.CEO Hu has around 20 years of experience in mobile communication and platform development at LG Information and Communication, SK C&C, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), and elsewhere. Based on this experience, CEO Hu launched Metarpas in 2016 and has since grown it into a drone solution specialist that fuses drone, AI, and platform technology.Following its solar power plant inspection platform and image transmission solution, Metarpas is now expanding its territory by developing various product lines, such as a drone control platform and drone stations. The company has seven employees, with developers and aviation pilots as its core talents.Metarpas is actively developing overseas sales channels. It participated in the IDN-KOR Energy Week in Indonesia in August 2025 and plans to join the PV KOREA exhibition this coming November to pursue collaborations with domestic and international buyers.CEO Hu clarified Metarpas's mid- to long-term goal: “Providing an end-to-end solution covering the design, installation, operation, and maintenance processes of solar power plants.”For this purpose, it is developing an AI defect detection system based on an MEC (mobile edge computing) server, utilizing the 5GA testbed network constructed by ETRI at its Honam Research Division. This system is expected to dramatically shorten the defect detection and response time, thereby improving the operational efficiency of power plants.In addition, the company is planning to commercialize a next-generation solution whereby wireless charging technology is implemented in drones, improving their flight time and usability and allowing for the practical inspection and management of distant facilities located dozens of kilometers away.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com