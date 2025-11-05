[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Globally101,' a startup operating a B2B platform, connects overseas expansion with revenue

Gilbert Paik, CEO of Globally101



Globally101 is a company that operates a B2B platform connecting startups with overseas expansion opportunities and tangible sales. The company was founded in May 2023 by CEO Gilbert Paik (56).Paik has over 25 years of experience working in various industries while living in the U.S. and Canada. Drawing from this experience, Paik founded Globally101 to help Korean companies effectively enter and grow in overseas markets.Globally101 is an overseas expansion support platform that provides step-by-step guidance to help companies generate sales in other countries."Overseas expansion can feel vague and complex. The Globally101 platform organizes and provides guidance for each element companies need to prepare, assisting them through execution. Companies can follow this process to reduce unnecessary trial and error and plan their budget systematically." This approach leads to tangible results that translate into sales. In addition to support from government agencies like KOTRA, Globally101 provides a shortcut for companies to achieve more direct outcomes.Globally101's lies in the direct participation of local experts, or B2B matchmakers, in target countries. Leveraging their profound understanding of local markets and extensive networks, these experts connect companies with suitable partners, distribution channels, and sales opportunities. Matchmaker networks are currently established in the U.S. and Korea, and we plan to expand to key Southeast Asian countries, such as Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam, by the first half of next year."To enhance the completeness of the platform, we are upgrading versions continuously while simultaneously securing local cooperation partners to expand the range of countries our customers can access. We are finding potential customers directly, one by one, in key markets like Korea and the U.S., providing them with tailored consulting and connection support."Globally101 is currently raising seed funding according to its growth roadmap. Once its core product suite is completed by the end of this year, including a subscription service, it plans to secure venture capital investment in 2026. The company is prioritizing strategic investment in the U.S. market and is working to expand its connections with local investors.After starting his business, Paik said, "As a startup, we face many challenges, such as funding shortages and numerous project tasks. However, our conviction in the business model and clear vision have allowed us to persevere." He added, "Starting with just an idea and building it into what we have today is deeply rewarding. It's also meaningful to walk this path with my friend, the co-founder."Globally101 consists of four core members, including co-founder and Vice President Lee Yongtae and Manager Gil Songha, who has worked with Paik for a long time. They leverage their respective expertise and experience to demonstrate strong teamwork.Regarding future plans, Paik said, "Our vision is to become the No. 1 platform that helps Korean companies advance into overseas markets, as our name, Globally101, suggests." He added, "Our goal is to become the most trusted partner that supports overseas expansion and leads to tangible sales results, not just connections. We will connect more countries and companies and establish ourselves as a core service for global expansion."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com