[2025 SNU Campus Town CEO Spotlight] WECOMMIT, Building Document Automation Platforms Powered by AI—for Real Business Growth

Soo Jin Kang of WECOMMIT



Gendoc, AI Completion for Structured Business and Official Documentation

Stage-X, Launching a Hands-On Startup Execution Support Platform

“Following our established document automation SaaS, ‘Gendoc,’ we have officially launched ‘Stage-X,’ a field-oriented platform for customized startup execution,” Kang explains. “Gendoc assists public agencies and corporations with their practical workflows, while Stage-X offers an integrated solution for aspiring entrepreneurs—providing hands-on training, AI automation tools, and tangible deliverables. Both services are already generating commercial revenue. Gendoc is scaling through public PoCs and specialized industry contracts, while Stage-X is expanding via educational partnerships and a transition to a subscription model.”WECOMMIT is a startup developing an AI-powered document automation platform. CEO Soo Jin Kang (28) founded the company in October 2022.A graduate of Seoul National University with degrees in Electrical & Computer Engineering and Information Science, Kang previously honed her skills as a server and AI developer at Spoon Radio and Mindlogic, where she specialized in generative AI, voice/image models, and NLP.“WECOMMIT’s vision is to be an AI agent company that empowers anyone to achieve their goals,” Kang explained. “We help businesses leverage AI for growth by automating core execution processes like documentation and operations. Our ultimate objective is to build a workflow-centric AI ecosystem that paves the way for the AGI era.”The core principle driving WECOMMIT is execution automation. Its flagship product, Gendoc, is an AI Copilot SaaS tool designed for document creation and review. It intelligently autocompletes structured business and official public sector documents. The platform targets corporations, public institutions, and professional service firms (e.g., patent, legal) where work is heavily document-driven.“Gendoc can master even the most complex structured documents. Repetitive paperwork—from bid proposals and contracts to official letters and evaluation reports—can be completed exponentially faster with just a single click and a few minor edits. Even if you upload an unfamiliar template, Gendoc analyzes its structure like a human would and automatically populates it with existing data. Even if you upload an unfamiliar template, Gendoc analyzes its structure like a human would and automatically populates it with existing data. It’s a true one-stop solution, supporting everything from HWP formats to internal templates, complete with real-time editing, summaries, and analytical reports.”While many generative AI services stop at producing a first draft, Gendoc and Stage-X are engineered around an automated workflow that guides users to a finished product. Gendoc acts as an AI administrative partner for public and professional sectors, while Stage-X serves as an ‘execution copilot,’ providing a direct bridge from education to real-world startup execution. Stage-X is uniquely structured to combine educational content with practical tools, offered as a customized solution for client organizations. Use cases include local entrepreneurship programs, university startup support, and tailored training for small business owners.“We are currently conducting PoCs and pilot programs with local governments, public institutions, and professional organizations. We’re securing initial users and valuable feedback through these collaborations and are expanding based on real-world use cases. We have also successfully secured seed investment from Antler Korea and The Ventures, with plans for a Pre-Series A round in the second half of this year.”“Gendoc is pioneering its market access through public PoCs with entities like the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Artists Welfare Foundation. Meanwhile, Stage-X is expanding collaborations with regional institutions and universities via hands-on training and SaaS subscriptions. We are successfully implementing a monetization model that goes beyond mere education by linking actionable toolkits with our automation tools, and we are expanding our footprint to regions like Gangwon, Chungnam, and Jeju.”WECOMMIT has completed its seed funding from Antler Korea and The Ventures and is preparing for a Pre-Series A round in early 2026.“We are solidifying our investment strategy around two core pillars: expanding Gendoc’s presence in the public administration and legal sectors, and advancing Stage-X into a premier platform for local startup execution.”Led by CEO Kang, WECOMMIT recently bolstered its execution capabilities with the addition of Director Yonghyun Cho, a former arts administration expert and business consultant with extensive experience in local government projects.“We are a global team of multinational members and hands-on talent across tech development, educational planning, operations, and partnerships. We are continuously expanding this collaborative structure with regional partners and external experts.”“For Gendoc, our goal is to become the ‘go-to tool for public document automation’ by optimizing formats for institutions and advancing our capabilities for the legal and professional domains,” Kang stated. “For Stage-X, we are building the AI execution platform for an ‘era where anyone can start a business,’ unifying education, tools, and support into a single, seamless workflow. Ultimately,” she concluded, “we are executing a phased roadmap to realize WECOMMIT’s core philosophy: an ‘execution-centric AGI ecosystem’.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com