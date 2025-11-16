[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘Energynet,’ a Specialist in Carbon-Neutral, Integrated Smart Energy Solutions

Jae Ho Yun, CEO of Energynet



Constructing a smart energy solution that combines design, construction, operation, and performance into one

Engaged in the integrated management of the total lifecycle data of buildings and the precise analysis and optimization of energy performance

Energynet Ltd. is a specialist in carbon-neutral, integrated smart energy solutions. It was founded in July 2024 by CEO Jae Ho Yun, who has more than 20 years of experience as a solar energy and renewable energy researcher at the Korea Institute of Energy Research. While there, he developed various technologies for supplying renewable energy and realizing carbon neutrality in urban environments, and he started Energynet based on this experience.Based on its vision of leading a sustainable future as a high-value-added energy specialist, Energynet aims to find innovative solutions to the problems of increasing carbon emissions and inefficient energy usage through the design and simulation of BIM-based ZEBs (zero-energy buildings), improved energy efficiency in industry, and carbon emission management solutions. The company supplies energy efficiency solutions, such as integrated solar systems optimized for buildings, industrial sites, and communities. It plans to expand into the production of next-generation BIPV (building-integrated photovoltaic) modules.The company's core offerings include a smart energy solution that integrates design, construction, operation, and performance using digital technology, as well as an integrated consulting service. Using its digital solution centered around ZEB design and BIM, the company performs integrated management of the total lifecycle data of a building, and precisely analyzes and optimizes its energy performance. It then designs an optimized photovoltaic system for the building based on this.With its proprietary simulation software, it makes realistic predictions and supports data-based decision-making in the design stage. In the operation stage, it maximizes efficiency and reduces waste by constructing a BEMS or FEMS to monitor and control building or process energy usage in real time. In addition, it provides an energy platform that integrates data from dispersed sites to enhance analysis, prediction, and optimization, and improve operational accuracy and agility.With its integrated consulting service, the company identifies inefficiencies through precise, on-site energy diagnoses and proposes immediate improvement measures to reduce energy costs, etc., based on usage pattern analysis. To help companies achieve carbon neutrality and RE100, Energynet provides comprehensive support throughout the entire process, including setting targets, creating a renewable energy transition strategy, and designing an implementation roadmap. Additionally, Energynet assists companies in reducing energy usage and improving productivity through energy system design and operation consultation for smart factory construction.In addition, we are exploring government support programs related to efficiency, reduction, and renewable energy, and providing tailored assistance from application through implementation and settlement to help companies achieve tangible cost savings and respond to regulatory requirements. Energynet helps companies achieve cost and carbon emission reductions and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the lifecycle by providing a unified approach to design through data, optimizing operations through systems, and confirming performance through consulting.Energynet provides one-stop solutions from the building sector (BIM, BIPV, ZEB) to the industrial sector (energy efficiency, carbon management), and this integrated execution capability is a competitive advantage. The company's data- and standards-based implementation system ensures consistent quality throughout every stage of the project.The organization revolves around two axes: design and simulation, and on-site implementation. The Architectural Design Division (Digital Design Division) is responsible for energy-efficient building design and planning, including ZEB and BIPV, as well as simulation-based analysis, and it uses 3D digital design to ensure precision at every stage, from the construction of the design environment to the performance review. The Climate and Environment Business Division is staffed by experts with hands-on experience in industrial energy efficiency, FEMS implementation, and external emission credit projects. Through government projects, consulting on ISO 50001 certification, and the planning and management of external projects, their expertise bridges policy and practice.For external communication, Energynet regularly posts content on its Naver blog, with a focus on project insights. In addition, Energynet is currently preparing a company catalogue that can be put to use right away in sales and proposals, and plans to incorporate this into the design of its website.Regarding future plans, CEO Yun said, “Our priority is creating a culture where everyone enjoys their work and grows together. Over the next three years, we will expand high-value-added projects with a focus on BIM/BIPV design and simulation technologies to achieve sales growth and stabilize our profit structure.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com