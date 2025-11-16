[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘HEMC,’ a Company that's Developing and Commercializing Silicon Anode Materials for Secondary Batteries

Yi Dong Won, CEO of HEMC



Development of silicon and hybrid composite anode materials with crystalline and amorphous core structures

Next-generation anode materials that confer advantages in capacity and lifespan while also solving the biggest challenge of volume expansion

HEMC is developing and commercializing silicon anode materials for secondary batteries, encapsulants and adhesives for UVC LEDs, and more. It was founded in January 2020 by CEO Yi Dong Won (49).CEO Yi majored in ceramics, has written papers, and holds patents related to secondary batteries. CEO Yi said, “HEMC produces secondary battery cells, develops silicon anode materials and encapsulants for UVC LEDs, and sells them,” and added, “We are striving to become a major player in the next-generation secondary battery field by developing core-based silicon and hybrid composite anodes, as well as silicon anodes for sodium batteries.”HEMC is designing, manufacturing, and developing secondary battery cells based on its experience carrying out service contracts related to battery analysis with VINFAST in Vietnam and SIONIC in the USA.“Fluorine encapsulants and adhesives were conceived based on the idea that the high bonding strength of the continuous CF3-CF3 structure in fluoropolymers would prevent degradation from UVC, and we have since developed a fluorine encapsulant product. It has now passed the first customer test, and we are preparing for mass production.”As opposed to existing graphite anode materials, silicon anode materials for secondary batteries have a theoretical capacity of 4,500 mAh/g. As they are based on silicon, which is abundant on Earth, they are receiving attention as an inexpensive and high-efficiency alternative. In addition, as using silicon increases the capacity of the anode and enables rapid charging, many companies are developing these next-generation silicon anode materials.“HEMC's silicon anode materials have a crystalline-amorphous core structure and are receiving attention as an essential material for the realization of secondary batteries with high efficiency and long lifespans. Using only a crystalline core would have the benefit of increased capacity, but the problem of a short lifespan. It also wouldn't be able to prevent volume expansion, which has been pointed out as one of the drawbacks of silicon anode materials. In the case of amorphous silicon cores, the capacity is less compared to the crystalline form, but the lifespan is significantly longer. For this reason, we developed silicon anode materials by optimizing surface hydrogenation and surface carbon coating technologies for silicon with a crystalline-amorphous core structure. With this product, you can achieve a greater capacity and longer lifespan at the same time, while also preventing the issue of volume expansion. We expect it to become a new alternative in the secondary battery field.”HEMC performs a one-stop silicon and carbon coating process utilizing RF thermal plasma equipment. This can produce silicon under optimal conditions by protecting the surface from oxidation, foreign matter, etc.“We can produce high-quality products with high yields by using a gaseous feedstock. Factory automation is also possible, providing the added benefit of managing production with a small number of personnel. This can also give us a price advantage.”In addition to developing products, HEMC is currently moving forward with PoC projects from domestic institutions. In September, it has meetings scheduled with Germany's Mercedes-Benz and Porsche V4Smart.“We completed vendor registration with VINFAST in 2022 to prepare a base for expansion overseas. Domestically, aside from the big three battery companies, we are preparing promotional materials for small and medium-sized battery cell manufacturers. We received a joint investment from the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation and Busan United Holding in 2024, and are currently continuing with pre-A stage investment attraction.”What made CEO Yi decide to start a new company? “For more than 10 years of my working life, I've dreamed of launching a startup. I was able to begin development through the Early-Stage Startup Package, the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development, Tech Incubation Program for Startup (TIPS) projects."Following the launch of the startup, CEO Yi said, “It makes me proud to see how our staff has grown and our value increased through product development and investment in sales,” and added, “It gives me great satisfaction to share this with my employees and to be recognized as a joyful workplace.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yi said, “I hope to maintain our financial stability and sustainability through additional investments and by further enhancing our products,” and added, “I want us to be a company that's fun to work at, that shares value, and that does its best to fulfill even the smallest request from customers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com