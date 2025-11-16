[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘AK POWER,’ Developing and Selling Packaging Products for Next-Generation Batteries

KIM HAKJAE, CEO of AK POWER



CEO KIM with 32 years of experience at a power company, development of all-solid-state battery packaging

All-solid-state batteries have a near-zero fire risk, giving them a decisive advantage in terms of safety.

AK POWER is engaged in the development and sale of packaging products for next-generation batteries. It was founded in October 2024 by CEO KIM HAKJAE (60).CEO KIM worked for 32 years at a power company. Last year, CEO KIM left his company with the goal of running a next-generation battery packaging business, and launched a technology startup with help from JNU Holdings.“After being incorporated as a subsidiary of JNU Holdings, we completed registration as Research Institute Spin-off Company No. 1996 with the Ministry of Science and ICT in December of last year. JNU holds a 10% stake, while I own the rest. I launched the business with capital of 50 million won.”In cooperation with KIM YOOSHIN, CEO of oxide-based all-solid-state battery manufacturer TDL, AK POWER purchases oxide-based all-solid-state battery samples and develops packaging products and technology. The company is also working on a project for utilizing reused batteries and the development of community energy storage systems (CESs) as resources for enhancing power grid flexibility.“Our oxide-based all-solid-state battery packaging business is currently in the technology development stage. This year, we are working on a 100-watt small module, and next year, we will develop a 2- to 3-kilowatt expandable module. Our goal is to develop products that implement these modules. The company’s primary focus is on developing applications using all-solid-state batteries, often called a next-generation dream battery. All-solid-state batteries haven't yet reached the stage of widespread adoption, so there are considerable challenges in their development. This is true for the development of packaging products as well, where there are many technical hurdles, such as controlling heat-generating components, that we're solving one at a time.”Unlike other products, such as lithium-ion batteries or lithium iron phosphate batteries, the risk of fire for all-solid-state batteries is almost zero. They have the advantage of high energy density, making them suitable for ESS applications in the heavy industry power sector.“This will be a game changer in areas like electric vehicles and e-scooters, with the persistent fire issue. We believe it has strong market penetration potential for product groups with safety issues. It is also suitable for high-quality, high-value sectors that require precision and high stability, such as the military supplies and aerospace fields.”AK POWER plans to expand to Laos, Vietnam, the Philippines, and other countries through introductions from large domestic companies. To expand to overseas markets, it has entered into a partnership with an American company that converts gas-powered motorcycles to electric. AK POWER plans to develop a 2-kilowatt next-generation battery module for electric motorcycles, which it will demonstrate to the company and then send to Laos for field testing.“Once we have successfully built small modules for the domestic market, we plan to make small-scale products with applications in the power sector and market them to power companies and medium-sized power equipment manufacturers. Actually, we are currently in discussions with medium-sized power equipment manufacturers on supplying these modules. In fact, we expect this to lead to real sales in the near future. We are marketing our products to reach 10 billion won in sales within two years.”AK POWER secured seed investments from a regional medium-sized company in May of this year. To lease a factory and construct facilities for stage 1 prototype production, the company is raising the necessary funds by actively seeking domestic and international investment. So far, the company has conducted three rounds of investment attraction in Korea, and it will participate in overseas exhibitions and IR conferences in August and September in China and Dubai. CEO KIM said, “Some foreign venture capitalists have shown interest, so it won't be challenging to secure the funds we need this year.The head of AK POWER’s research institute is the former founding director of KEPCO’s New Energy Technology Research Institute, with significant accomplishments in national and public R&D and over 20 research papers and 20 patents to his name. The recently recruited team leader of the research institute is a well-regarded expert with exceptional practical skills in battery packaging.Regarding future plans, CEO KIM said, “We will complete the development of next-generation battery packing products for all-solid-state batteries and bring them to market within two years,” and added, “These products will increase the company value.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com