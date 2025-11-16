[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘EcoMotion,’ a Company Aiming for the Management of Distributed Energy and the Efficient Use of Renewable Energy

KANG JUNG WON, President of EcoMotion



Its main products are a smart control panel for self-consumption and other devices to maximize energy efficiency.

Efficiently controlling and managing the power from small-scale renewable energy generation facilities

EcoMotion was founded in July 2021 to manage distributed energy and efficiently use renewable energy.President KANG JUNG WON (60) said, “Since then, EcoMotion has continuously concentrated on developing energy solutions for self-consumption, and hopes to create new value in the energy sector through innovative technology that's in line with the era of distributed resources.”EcoMotion's primary business is the development and supply of smart control panels for self-consumption. This is a control system that helps to enable efficient self-consumption for electricity generated from distributed small-scale power sources. Unlike existing methods that rely on centralized power grids, EcoMotion's solution is aimed at reducing the burden on the power system and improving energy self-sufficiency by making the best use of energy at the site where it is generated.President KANG said, “Based on this vision and technology, EcoMotion is growing in line with national policy trends on the use of distributed resources and leading innovation in environmentally friendly distributed energy.”“EcoMotion's main product is a smart control panel for self-consumption. This product efficiently controls and manages electricity generated from small-scale renewable energy generation facilities, and the system enables on-site consumption instead of using external transmission lines.”To go into detail, the smart control panel has the following features. First, the distributed resource system management feature. This is used for the real-time monitoring and control of distributed resources such as solar and small hydro. It automatically adjusts generation and consumption to maintain the stability of the electrical system, and when needed, stores power or alters usage patterns to maximize energy efficiency.Second, due to recent changes in KEPCO's system management substation policies, some regions are seeing an increase in the number of areas where renewable energy power plants cannot be connected. In particular, in the case of aquaculture in the Jeollanam-do region, electricity rates for agriculture have risen, so there's an urgent need to lower fees. For this purpose, the smart control panel is designed to enable the immediate self-consumption of on-site electricity generation, without being limited by system or substation conditions. This serves as a solution to power grid connectivity issues and the associated burden of electricity fees.“EcoMotion's solution, the smart control panel for self-consumption, manages distributed renewable energy intelligently and improves the efficiency of power consumption within the region. In this way, it can maximize the usage of environmentally friendly energy without causing a burden on the power grid.”The most significant competitive advantage of EcoMotion's products lies in their differentiated ability to solve problems. These days, many renewable energy technologies have been developed, but their usage can be limited in regions where connecting additional facilities to the power system is difficult. By solving this very problem, EcoMotion's smart control panel for self-consumption is targeting a niche market.“While other companies are primarily focused on connecting to the centralized power grid, EcoMotion has staked out its own technological domain through its novel approach of energy self-sufficiency at the site. As a result, we have taken the lead in the self-consumption energy development market and are providing solutions that are one step ahead of our competitors.”Another competitive advantage is the company's superiority in terms of costs and policies. When EcoMotion pursues a project, it actively utilizes a cost-reduction structure that involves matching funding from national and local governments. This structure can reduce the initial investment burden on customers and project partners while securing a cost advantage for EcoMotion. At the same time, EcoMotion's business direction concords with national policies for boosting distributed energy, which is advantageous when it comes to securing cooperation or support from the government and local authorities. In reality, under the government's strategy of moving to distributed energy, EcoMotion's solution is being regarded as an essential technology, and policy support and market demand have created a favorable environment for growth.Until now, EcoMotion has operated with its own capital and government support funds rather than seeking external investment. In the initial startup phase, the company secured the funding it needed through startup support programs and government R&D tasks, and this was sufficient to develop its core technology and produce a prototype.EcoMotion is composed of a small team of elite professionals. Its core workforce is made up of specialists in the electrical and electronics field and software developers. Its electrical and electronics specialists have high expertise in renewable energy generation, energy storage devices, and power control systems. They are leading the development of hardware and power management algorithms for the company's products. The software developers are responsible for developing the brain of the product, which includes an IoT-based monitoring system, the control software, and a data analysis platform. President KANG said, “Because we have such a good balance between hardware and software expertise, EcoMotion can do everything in-house, from product planning to circuit design, firmware development, and software interface construction.”Regarding future plans, President KANG said, “We are focused on two things: enhancing our technology and expanding our business,” and added, “In terms of technology, we want to improve the performance and stability of the smart control panel for self-consumption that's currently under development, and diversify its areas of application.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com