[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘EST solution,’ Developing a Next-Generation, High-Efficiency Hydrogen Production System Using Water Electrolysis

KIM DONG HO, CEO of EST solution



EST's solution is researching, developing, and manufacturing a water electrolysis system. It was founded in August 2023 by CEO KIM DONG HO (55).CEO KIM said, “EST solution is focusing its capabilities on responding to energy and environmental problems,” and added, “We are providing optimal solutions through close communication and collaboration with customers.”“EST solution possesses core technology (materials and components) for manufacturing water electrolysis catalysts and MEAs as far as the STACK process. We are continuously researching and developing materials and components to internalize high-efficiency, low-expense technology and secure competitive pricing for our water electrolysis system.”To keep pace with the era of environmentally friendly energy transitions, EST solution is developing a next-generation hydrogen production system using water electrolysis.“We are putting our efforts into a water electrolysis system that dramatically improves energy efficiency compared to existing hydrogen production methods. One of our significant advantages is being able to produce green hydrogen economically, with zero carbon emissions.”CEO KIM said, “Our technology is drawing attention for maximizing the durability and current density efficiency of STACKs,” and added, “In the long-term, we plan to develop this technology into an integrated hydrogen production system for the renewable energy field.”“We possess independent PEM (proton exchange membrane) and AEM (anion exchange membrane) water electrolysis technologies, and completed production and prototype verification in-house. The energy efficiency and durability are superior to existing technologies. We developed the core components in-house, internalizing the production of catalysts, separation membranes, electrodes, and so on, which has reduced supply chain risks.”EST solution is currently pursuing strategic B2B proposals, with a focus on domestic and international green hydrogen projects and public institutions. In particular, the company is pursuing collaborations with industrial complexes and large companies that need to respond to RE100 and distributed power sources. To expand into overseas markets, the company is participating in global exhibitions while also pursuing partnerships.What made CEO KIM decide to start a new company? “I decided to launch this startup based on my passion for contributing to the climate change response through sustainable clean energy and a desire to create technology that would be a cornerstone in Korea's drive for energy independence.”Following the launch of the startup, CEO KIM said, “I feel a great sense of fulfillment when I see our ideas turned into actual products and services and when we receive positive responses from companies and customers.” and “Watching the members of our team grow together gives me a sense of responsibility and pride. The opportunity to create social value and contribute to the industry has also been a big motivation.”EST solution is working together with hydrogen-specialist researchers who have extensive expertise and experience.Regarding future plans, CEO KIM said, “Our goal is to improve our technology and advance into the global market,” and added, “We will establish a stable profit model and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. We aim to become an innovative company that contributes to society and the environment (RE100).”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com