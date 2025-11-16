[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘E2Z,’ a Specialist in the Power Industry and Renewable Energy Industry

SONG KI TAEK, CEO of E2Z



Core business focused on photovoltaics, BIPV (building-integrated photovoltaics), ESSs (energy storage systems), etc.

E2Z is a specialist in both the power and renewable energy industries. It was founded in April 2004 by CEO SONG KI TAEK (52).CEO SONG introduced E2Z, saying, “E2Z was launched as Daeeun Electric Power, a private company. It has since evolved into a clean energy company grounded in research and development and taking responsibility for the entire energy lifecycle. This encompasses everything from the power industry to renewable energy businesses such as photovoltaic systems, BIPV, and ESSs, as well as electrical safety management services.”“The company started on Jeju Island. We now operate a factory at the Naju Innovation Industrial Complex, producing ESSs directly, and are expanding our business nationwide. We plan to continuously develop our technology and eventually become Jeju Island's first publicly listed company.”E2Z is currently focused on renewable energy, including photovoltaic systems, BIPV, and ESSs.For photovoltaic systems and BIPV, its products are equipped with AI-based fault diagnosis and power compensation functions. In addition, ESSs have developed and are producing technological solutions to address the recent issue of battery fires and safety accidents, and hold relevant patents.Regarding this, CEO SONG said, “In the case of ESSs, we are producing safe products that address battery fires and seismic fragility, which have been the biggest issues lately,” and added, “In collaboration with the KEPCO Research Institute, we are conducting the first standalone ESS distribution connection tests in the country for KEPCO's next-generation distribution network. We are also developing enhanced ESSs aimed at realizing RE100 through AI.”As a research-focused company, E2Z is a perennial leader in product innovation and technology development in line with national energy and technology industry policies.“Based on our expertise, technological capabilities, and experience in the energy sector, nowadays regarded as the most crucial sector in the world, we are focused on developing products for new energy businesses. In the case of ESSs, various types of batteries have been produced, and we consider early entry into the reuse and recycling market for these batteries to be critical, as it is growing rapidly. E2Z is concentrating on developing new technologies through R&D tasks to secure a technological advantage and stay one step ahead of its competitors. This is E2Z's competitive advantage. In addition, we plan to devote all our efforts to securing technologies aligned with the ultra-innovative economy strategy—related to renewable energy technologies such as next-generation solar power and power grids—mentioned in the government’s ‘Economic Growth Strategy.’”Through these efforts, E2Z has been recognized for the superiority of its technology with Excellent Procurement Product certifications for its photovoltaic systems, BIPV, ESSs, etc. In the case of its photovoltaic systems, it has even received Quality Assurance Procurement Product certification from the Public Procurement Service. As evidence of the superior quality of its technology and products, the company is supplying several government institutions. It has signed CS contracts with large global companies such as LG Energy Solution and Sunglow.What made CEO SONG decide to start a new company? “In 2000, I established a lighting company and primarily performed interior design services as a subcontractor. I carried out my assigned tasks diligently and strived to earn the trust of customers. Even after a contract finished, I would visit regularly for follow-up management. As a result, I built up a good reputation and many people began requesting my services. To show my gratitude to all the customers who trusted and entrusted me, I named the new company ‘Daeeun (Great Grace)’. We launched as an electrical engineering business, and from the early 2010s, we expanded into renewable energy. At the time, we were one of only a few companies in this sector, but it has since become our core business.”Following the launch of the startup, CEO SONG said, “We started with photovoltaic systems in the first half of 2010, and even with various changes in the external environment, we worked hard to establish ourselves as a renewable energy specialist on Jeju Island,” and added, “I feel proud when I see how we've grown to possess some of the best technology and products on Jeju Island.” As recognition for these efforts, last year, CEO SONG was selected as an exemplary small and medium-sized businessperson and received the Order of Industrial Service Merit.E2Z has around 70 employees. The company is composed of the Construction Management Support Center and KEPCO T/F Support Center, which execute various projects, the Management Innovation Center, which oversees external business, Sales Planning for sales tasks, and the R&D Center, which is responsible for technology development. In addition, the Quality Management office oversees the quality of the products produced, and the CS Center responds rapidly to customer requests.Regarding future plans, CEO SONG said, “We will continue to research and develop distributed energy technologies for renewable energy, ESSs, and so on,” and added, “Since 2016, we have been constructing integrated monitoring systems for solar energy, and are gaining a lot of know-how in integrated maintenance and management technologies. By leveraging these technologies, I hope to put us at the forefront of the next-generation distributed power grid business being promoted by the government.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com