[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘TLC,’ Convergency Technology Pioneer for the Energy Transition through Green Plant and Battery Recycling Technologies

Kim Eun Ju, CEO of TLC



Developing secondary battery materials, as well as technology and equipment for recycling used batteries

Cites accumulated technical expertise in plant processes and equipment as a competitive advantage

TLC has established a robust technological infrastructure by providing filtration and screening equipment, powder transfer systems, specialized facilities, and pilot plants for petrochemical, power, water treatment, and environmental plants. It was founded in July 2015 by CEO Kim Eun Ju (51).“Based on our experience and engineering capabilities in the industrial facilities field, we have been actively pursuing a transition to the secondary batteries industry since 2022. We are currently developing secondary battery materials, as well as technology and equipment for recycling used batteries. We aim to expand into global markets, such as Southeast Asia, by entering the environmentally friendly energy market and securing new growth engines. To do this, we have established branches in Korea as well as corporations in Hong Kong and Vietnam. TLC is making continuous efforts to respond swiftly to industrial changes and pioneer new markets.”The company's offerings can be broadly divided into two fields. First, the supply of customized industrial equipment for plants. “We supply specialized, customer-tailored equipment for various industrial sites, such as petrochemical, power, water treatment, and environmental plants. This includes filtration and screening equipment, storage and powder transfer equipment, gas purification facilities, and more. We offer designs that are optimized for the characteristics of our customers' processes, and support commercial-scale facilities from design through operation based on our capabilities in pilot plants and EPC supply.”Second, materials for the secondary battery industry and recycling equipment. To respond to concerns about a slump in the plant equipment industry and secure future growth engines, the company entered the secondary battery market in 2019 and is supplying related equipment. Since 2022, it has been developing secondary battery material technology and recycling technology.“We are continuously participating in government support projects and accumulating technological know-how. We are also making steady efforts to attain a technological edge in the market by continuously filing and registering various patents related to equipment and processes.”CEO Kim said, “TLC's competitive advantage is the technological expertise it has accumulated in plant processes and equipment. “The company's key technical staff are highly skilled professionals with 10 to 30 years of experience in the design and supply of plant processes and equipment. They have diverse backgrounds and technical expertise.”The company's customer-tailored design and production capabilities are also a strong point. “We don't just supply standardized equipment; we also provide customized equipment that's optimized for each customer, each process, and specific process requirements. We don't simply supply products to meet customer requests. Instead, we provide a total engineering service that includes comprehensive technology support for processes, quality management, and maintenance support. Our cumulative experience in design, production, and project execution in the industrial facilities field has enabled us to make a rapid transition to the secondary battery industry. It shows our strong potential to reduce initial trials and errors and to commercialize quickly.”CEO Kim said, “Based on our execution of various global projects and our ongoing participation in government R&D tasks, we are sensitive to domestic and international trends in environmental regulation,” and added, “To enable companies to respond rapidly to strengthened environmental regulations, we provide environmentally friendly process designs and solutions that meet safety standards.”“We are taking a comprehensive approach, which involves a process design program for each piece of equipment, the establishment of standardized design techniques for equipment manufacturing, regular internal and external training, and security management of technical documentation. We are also making a consistent effort to acquire intellectual property rights, with four registered patents and 10 patent applications filed. These show the level of public trust in TLC's technology, both at home and abroad, and we are actively using them as a means of attracting investment.”TLC is registered as a partner with major domestic and international construction companies and is securing various project opportunities. It also has business relationships with major construction companies, domestic manufacturers, and other key industry partners that date back 20 to 30 years.“We strive to participate in projects continuously and never stop discovering new customers. Through this and related projects and marketing initiatives, we are making a concerted effort to enter emerging markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, and China. We are also conducting marketing through various channels, including recommendations from existing customers, domestic and international exhibitions, activities with associations related to our business field, attendance at multiple seminars, government-affiliated research institutes, and online marketing.”Until recently, TLC has been developing its technology using government R&D support money and its own funds. “As large-scale facility investments, ranging from billions to tens of billions of won, are required to commercialize such facilities, we have started to seek investors this year. We are exploring various routes, including strategic partnerships, collaborations for global expansion, joint investments, and more.”Regarding future plans, CEO Byun said, “In the short term, our goal is to secure a stable sales structure by focusing on expanding sales in the plant facility market,” and added, “We plan to focus on products for which we can secure our market position and avoid deepening competition. We'll do this by improving plant facility products to reduce costs, domestically producing overseas products, and packaging high-value-added products like gas purification and filtration equipment."Date of Establishment: July 2015Main Business: Equipment and facilities for filtering and screening, powder transfer, gas purification, pilot facilities, and EPC construction.Performance: ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certification; 10 patent applications pending, including Ultra-pure Storage Tank Carbon Dioxide Scrubber, Method for Producing All-Solid-State Electrolyte for All-Solid-State Battery Using Black Mass, Sodium Chloride-Water-Glycerin-Based Ionic Liquid and Its Manufacturing Method, Method for Producing Lithium Sulfide, Facilities and methods for eco-friendly recovering rare metals from waste batteries