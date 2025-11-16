[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘DATA-SKETCHERS,’ Developer of ‘D-SKET,’ a One-Click Website Creation Platform Based on Notion

SINBUM CHOI, CEO of DATA-SKETCHERS



Developing a no-code platform that converts Notion pages into professional websites in just three minutes

Reducing the time spent by more than 99%, from at least 15 hours to just three minutes

DATA SKETCHERS is developing ‘D-SKET,’ a one-click website creation platform based on Notion. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Sinbum CHOI (35).CEO CHOI holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Seoul and has worked on ERP and SAP backend development for large-scale projects at companies such as Samsung Miracom, LF, and a pharmaceutical firm. He also served as a web backend instructor at Elice Coding.With the vision of ‘giving meaning to the world through data,’ DATA SKETCHERS operates D-SKET, a no-code website creation platform. We provide an innovative service that allows Notion users to create professional websites in just three minutes.D-SKET is a no-code platform that converts Notion pages into professional websites in just three minutes. Users can create content in the Notion workspace they normally use, and then simply connect it to D-SKET to generate a fully responsive website instantly. It reduces the website creation process from at least 15 hours to just three minutes, saving more than 90% of the time.Any changes made in Notion are instantly reflected on the website, and customized templates are provided for various purposes such as cafés, startups, and marketing. It supports integration with domestic services such as payment systems and SEO optimization, and functions seamlessly across all devices without any additional setup.CEO CHOI said, “The first competitive strength of DATA SKETCHERS is its zero learning curve.” “There is absolutely no need to learn a new tool. The service is designed with user convenience in mind, allowing people to create websites using the note-taking tool they’re already familiar with. As long as you know how to use Notion, you can start right away and manage your website while maintaining your existing workflow. Currently, we support Notion, but in 2026, we are planning to launch a service that will allow users in their 40s and 50s who find website creation difficult to build one using Word or Hangul.”The second competitive strength is its overwhelming speed, ‘complete in three minutes.’ While competitors such as Wix and I’m Web take at least two or three hours and up to two weeks, D-SKET can complete a website in just three minutes. “Actual users can now create a website within a single day, and we’ve removed all the barriers typically encountered in the website-building process, so our service is ideal for anyone who finds creating a website difficult.”The third competitive strength is that it is the only ‘Notion-based data rendering’ solution in Korea. With its expertise in the Notion API, the company has secured more than 24 months of technological advantage and is initially focusing on targeting 10,000 Notion users.DATA-SKETCHERS is employing a viral marketing strategy centered around the Notion community. “Through the 3-Minute Challenge campaign, we’re encouraging users to share the process of creating a website in just three minutes on social media.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO CHOI, “The most rewarding moment is seeing the surprise on a customer’s face when they say, ‘This is really easy.’”“There’s one case in particular that stands out for me. A service representative had been trying to create a website for nearly two years and kept giving up. He was really impressed when he completed it in just three minutes with D-SKET. ‘Now our cafe finally has a proper face online,’ he said. The greatest reward is that the tool we created actually saves people time on their business and makes it easy for anyone to create a website.”DATA-SKETCHERS currently consists of seven core members, most of whom are developers. “The strength of our team lies in its technology-centered organizational structure. We have project experience with large corporations and a strong startup mindset, creating synergy between different areas of expertise.”Regarding future plans, CEO CHOI said, “We’re aiming to improve our product by quickly reflecting market feedback in Korea, and then expand overseas,” and added, “As Notion itself is a global service, we want to become a mini-unicorn company that provides services to the world.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com