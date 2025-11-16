[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘THE OTHER WORLD,’ Operator of a Running-Based Recovery Platform

BIHONG BANG, CEO of THE OTHER WORLD



Establishing running stations across the country to address the social issue of K-local extinction

A B2G win-win collaboration model that creates regional marathons with local governments

THE OTHER WORLD aims to revitalize cities and people through running. To address the social problem of K-local extinction, the company is building running stations across the country, planning and operating running brands, and implementing a B2G win-win collaboration model by setting up regional marathons in collaboration with local governments. It was founded in May 2023 by CEO BIHONG BANG (32).Its flagship offering is a ‘running-based recovery platform.’ THE OTHER WORLD operates running stations (luggage storage, showers, recovery cafe, community, etc.) and develops recovery foods and private brand products (health functional convenience foods, running apparel, accessories, etc.) utilizing local specialties. It also plans marathons, running festivals, and educational sessions that connect runners with local communities, and operates an online running community platform (MVP in development) that focuses on course sharing.“THE OTHER WORLD sees running not simply as exercise, but as a model that can connect the regional economies, tourism, and brand consumption.”According to CEO BANG, social impact is THE OTHER WORLD’s biggest competitive edge. “THE OTHER WORLD began as a unique approach to addressing social issues in Korea such as local extinction, youth isolation, and health issues, through running.” The company is increasing its brand power by operating its own brands, which include SALUS and Runner Haus, as well as a globally scalable running crew, and is improving its competitiveness by combining offline running stations with online community platforms. THE OTHER WORLD started with running, but it has a business structure that can connect to wellness, tourism, and K-culture, which enables B2G, B2B, and B2C.THE OTHER WORLD is conducting marketing through various channels. It is using the Seongsu-dong Running Showroom to provide luggage storage and event matching in order to spread word of mouth, while also collaborating with numerous running crews and participating as guests in regional events to foster a sense of community and encourage followership. The company will expand this model by hosting marathons in collaboration with regional governments to revitalize tourism and local economies, and by collaborating and producing content with large corporations and global brands.What made CEO BANG decide to start a company? “My previous business was so successful that it was called the representative brand of Generation Z. However, as the low birth rate in Korea continued to decline, a healthy pivot was needed. Hoping to pursue a career in an industry with an established lifestyle and fan base, I traveled the world aimlessly. I even created a world travel YouTube channel. I experienced the travel industry and fan economy firsthand, and it took me exactly two years to make a healthy pivot. I met On Running and the On Running crew in Times Square in the USA, and became convinced that what they were doing could be expanded to addressing social issues and revitalizing local communities in Korea. This was where my running-based startup began.”The initial funds came from personal capital (corporate equity restructuring, severance pay) and government support programs (passing the 14th Seoul K-Unicorn Academy, the 7th Next Local session, and the Sidae Chang). I then secured operating funds by selling our brand products and through collaborative projects. We are now aiming to attract investments worth 200 to 300 million won, which we plan to use to accelerate the development of our running platform and nationwide expansion. We are also interested in impact investment firms such as MYSC, Sopoong Ventures, and BluepointPartners that share our commitment to social value.Following the launch of the startup, CEO BANG said, “When I meet people who are just starting to run because of us, when I feel their genuine interest in areas facing regional extinction, when the marathons we create with local runners sell out early, when runners recover in the Seongsu space and create a happy community, and when I see the meaning of recovery taking root in the combination of running, people, and the city... These are the times I feel truly rewarded.”Regarding future plans, CEO BANG said, “I want to expand the number of running stations in endangered rural areas across the country to more than 10, and create a unique and recovery-oriented running culture, education sessions, and marathon events,” and added, “I also plan to expand overseas, provide recovery support for many people, and eventually become an official Olympic brand that champions peace and equality.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com