[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Bunnit,’ Operator of the Mobile App ‘Burn Fit,’ Which Records and Manages Exercise in an Easy and Intuitive Way

Hakkyun Jung, CEO of Bunnit



Calendar-based configuration to systematically plan and record your exercise

Helps users form consistent habits and supports growth through data analysis

Bunnit operates the global fitness manager app Burn Fit. Beyond basic functions of exercise management, such as exercise planning, recording, and analysis, Burn Fit provides an AI-based service that analyzes individual training data and helps design and manage optimal exercise habits. Currently, it is rapidly expanding outside of Korea and Japan into global markets such as Taiwan and Indonesia. It was founded in July 2019 by CEO Hakkyun Jung (39).Its flagship offering is the mobile app ‘Burn Fit,’ which records and manages exercise in an easy and intuitive way. Burn Fit has a calendar-based configuration that allows users to systematically plan and record their workouts. Based on this data, it provides visualizations of weekly and monthly growth to strengthen exercise motivation. For users who don’t know how to exercise, it can aid in muscle growth by providing a 4- to 12-week exercise program based on exercise goals and performance ability.“We are developing an AI agent using over 10 million data points we have accumulated so far from highly engaged users. Our aim is to take this data from highly motivated and engaged users, and apply it to beginners who haven’t yet developed exercise habits.”Burn Fit has three key competitive advantages. The first is its structure for systematically managing records. The calendar configuration helps users form consistent habits by allowing them to manage exercise planning, execution, and review at a glance. The second is growth support through data analysis. Users feel a sense of accomplishment by viewing exercise records presented in numbers and graphs, and the app’s proven analysis capabilities have led to it being selected as the ‘Best Exercise Analysis App’ by Forbes Health for four consecutive years. The third is continuous scalability and reliability. Beyond simple exercise management, Burn Fit can be expanded to encompass overall physical, health, and nutrition management, and the company is strengthening user loyalty through ongoing updates and development.In Korea, Bunnit is promoting its services through user communities, challenges, brand collaborations, and more. In the global market, it is raising awareness by collaborating with influencers in each country and creating local language content centered around ambassadors. In particular, the company is pursuing strategic localized marketing that reflects each country’s exercise culture and channel characteristics.What made CEO Jung decide to start a new company? “As a regular user who enjoys exercising, I have personal experience using ‘exercise logs to build habits and create change.’ However, existing apps were either focused on beginners or just provided simple logs, so I felt the need for a more in-depth, data-driven fitness manager. That’s why I decided to start my own business.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Jung, “I feel great when users give me feedback like, ‘Recording my exercises helped me build habits,’ or ‘I’m in much better shape thanks to Burn Fit,’” and added, “I think it has great social significance because it is not just a simple app service, but a tool that helps people make healthy changes.”Regarding future plans, CEO Jung said, “Burn Fit’s ultimate goal is to grow into a service that helps people enjoy exercising more,” and added, “To achieve this, we’re starting with personalized management. Later we’ll expand to community connections and ultimately to offline classes.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com