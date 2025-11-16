[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘BeatBuddy,’ the Company Developing Korea’s First Comprehensive Music Venue Platform

Subeen Ahn, CEO of BeatBuddy



Features comprehensive information and personalized curation, and analyzes user preferences to provide recommendations

Provides a space where users can share their experiences and musical tastes with one another

BeatBuddy is Korea’s first company developing a comprehensive music venue platform. These venues aren’t limited to just nightclubs, but include all places where music is central, including dance music lounges, festivals, concert halls, and live houses. It was founded in July 2024 by CEO Subeen Ahn (25).BeatBuddy was started after CEO Ahn personally experienced the common inconveniences faced by users and business owners in DJing and at various stages and venues.The company provides three core solutions to address these challenges. The first is comprehensive information and personalized curation. Users can check information such as location, photos, atmosphere, operating hours, and genre at a glance, and receive personalized recommendations based on an analysis of their musical tastes.The second is the community function. Beyond simple searches for venue information, the company aims to spread musical culture by providing a space where users can share their experiences and musical tastes with one another. The third is the reservation and concierge function. The app is designed to provide users with a one-stop experience that includes table reservation, entry QR code, and messaging functions. At the same time, the company also provides a B2B SaaS tool that enables business owners and artists to operate more efficiently by making use of customer data.CEO Ahn presented four competitive advantages of BeatBuddy. The first is the curation of personalized music experiences. Currently, users have to rely on social media searches or recommendations from acquaintances to find the musical experiences they’re looking for. BeatBuddy, on the other hand, automatically recommends venues that match users with genres, atmospheres, and locations based on their personal preference data, which is collected during the onboarding process. It is fundamentally different from a simple information platform in that it allows users to discover the experience they want with just a few clicks.The second is the community-centric platform. BeatBuddy is not just a simple ‘search and reservation app.’ It’s a cultural network where users can share their experiences and connect directly with artists, MDs, and operators. This feature goes beyond simple consumption. It helps users develop their lifestyle around enjoying music. It is structured such that the community becomes content, and this content then attracts new users—not something that competitors cannot easily imitate.The third is the B2B SaaS infrastructure for the industry. BeatBuddy is not just designed for users. Venue operators and artists can also utilize tools for reservation management, customer data analysis, promotions, and more. BeatBuddy stands out from existing platforms for its industrial digital infrastructure, which enables CRM-based operations that go beyond simple bookings.The fourth is the unfair advantage of knowing the field better than anyone else. The BeatBuddy team is composed of expert planners, developers, and designers, and CEO Ahn and one of the planners have years of personal experience as DJs and MDs. The team wasn’t put together just to create a service based on market research, but to resolve inconveniences experienced directly in the field. This is their greatest strength.“BeatBuddy’s core competitive edge lies in its insight and execution capabilities, which rest on a deep understanding of the industry networks and ecosystem. Networks and connections play an important role in the music venue industry. We already have close relationships with artists, MDs, operators, and brands, which we can leverage quickly for initial market entry and expansion. That is, we’re well-positioned to actively utilize the industry’s internal infrastructure and networks, a unique advantage that our competitors simply cannot achieve in the short term.”In conclusion, BeatBuddy’s competitive edge lies in providing users with the most personalized experience, the industry with the most efficient operational tools, and the overall market with the most robust digital infrastructure. Based on these four interlocking pillars, BeatBuddy will become more than just an app. It will become the new standard for the music venue industry.Regarding future plans, CEO Ahn said, “BeatBuddy plan’s to launch its official app soon, at the end of September. For the official version, we’ll supplement the features that have been verified through the current beta web app and further improve the UI and UX,” and added. “Following the launch, our top priority in the short term is to quickly secure users and grow our MAU. To this end, we plan to firm up our initial position through full-scale online and offline marketing, and collaborative events with influencers and brands,” he said.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com