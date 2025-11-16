[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘askitmore,’ Developer of the AI Slide Creation Agent snapdeck

Minkyu Lee, CEO of askitmore



askitmore is developing ‘snapdeck,’ an AI slide creation agent that helps anyone create high-quality presentations quickly and easily. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Minkyu Lee (25).CEO Lee was a senior majoring in design and engineering in the United States, but took a break from his studies to start the business with his co-founders.“For my military service, I was selected to be a software developer by the Ministry of National Defense. This gave me a lot of experience developing various products and listening to the opinions of users. I also have experience working as an intern at Kakao, and I was one of the founders of an early-stage startup, where I led the Product and Design Team. The company consists of the four founding members. COO Doyeon Kim and Engineer Mingyu Shine are still university students like me, and their youthful energy and creative ideas are driving the business. Engineer Ikbeom Park is a high school friend of ten years and a reliable technical partner who worked with me for a year and a half at my previous company. The four of us met at the IT startup club SOPT and worked together 24 hours a day for a month, even eating and sleeping together, to create a product. Through this process, we came to fully understand one another’s other’s strengths and weaknesses and work styles, and this helps us make quick decisions and execute accordingly as a startup team. Currently, we are actively expanding into the global market with the full support of the Korea Investment Accelerator.”snapdeck allows users to create a complete presentation in about one or two minutes by simply entering the desired content and clicking the Generate button.“Unlike competing services such as Gamma or Genspark, snapdeck uses AI to support the entire slide creation and editing process and deliver fully customized results. Specifically, with the chat-based interface, users can request modifications in natural language, such as ‘Change the bar chart to a line graph,’ or, ‘Change all selected text to white.’ The AI accurately understands these requests and immediately reflects them. Previously, professional design skills were essential for creating aesthetically pleasing, complete presentations. However, Snapdeck drastically lowers this barrier to entry so that anyone can quickly and intuitively create professional-level slides.”snapdeck has three main competitive advantages. First, unlike existing AI services that simply insert content into a predefined template, snapdeck accurately identifies the user’s intent and creates customized slides with perfect harmony between content and layout. In this way, it provides natural and professional results, with no hint that they were ‘created by AI.’Second, the chat interface enables real-time editing, allowing the user to immediately reflect their desired changes naturally, without having to learn complex editing tools. This dramatically simplifies the cumbersome slide editing process.Third, it generates slides up to five times faster than competitors, allowing you to work at a fast pace without having to wait long. This provides much better work efficiency compared to existing tools.“This differentiated approach makes snapdeck not just a simple slide creation tool, but more like an AI-powered presentation partner, like commissioning work from a professional presentation agency.”One characteristic of askitmore is that all members communicate directly with users and collect feedback, so the product development is very user-centric.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “Our ultimate vision is to help people deliver their messages more effectively with AI,” and added, “We started in the presentation field, but this is by no means the end point. I believe that AI can play a meaningful role in all communication processes between people.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com