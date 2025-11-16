[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘UNIFOX,’ Operator of the Legal Simplification Service ‘Chamjimayo’

JunSun Hwang, CEO of UNIFOX



UNIFOX operates the convenient, one-minute legal support service ‘Chamjimayo,’ which anyone can use without a high cost burden. It also operates a postal service that handles a large volume of registered mail and content-certified letters on a daily basis. It was founded in November 2023 by CEO JunSun Hwang (29).Its representative offering is the legal self-support platform ‘Chamjimayo,’ which conveniently drafts and sends content-certified letters in just one minute, even for customers with little knowledge of law. It is the first legal self-support platform in Korea that can conveniently draft and send content-certified letters in just one minute, and has established itself as Korea’s No. legal support simplification service, with over 300,000 users per year.Chamjimayo’s competitive advantage is its ability to resolve legal issues at a reasonable cost and within a reasonable timeframe.CEO Hwang said, “While law firms provide professional legal representation services, the high costs make them inaccessible for many people.”“On the other hand, ‘do-it-yourself lawsuits’ can significantly reduce costs, but they require people to find all the necessary information themselves at each stage. This takes considerable time and effort, and with nowhere to go for advice, it can create a lot of anxiety. Ultimately, it’s not easy to find a balance between cost and time. To fill this need, we created a solution that’s between a law firm and a do-it-yourself lawsuit, and that can resolve legal issues at a reasonable cost and within a reasonable timeframe.”UNIFOX is establishing sales channels through advertising, mostly on major online platforms such as Google and Naver, and the number of users is continuously growing through word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied customers.What made CEO Hwang decide to start a new company? “Technology is always advancing, but legal services are still stuck in the past, so regular people feel like the barrier is just as high as ever. I thought that the solution to this problem would be to incorporate AI. In the past, just writing and sending one content-certified letter was a waste of several hours, or you had to spend a lot of time and money to meet with a lawyer. I started the company to fix these inconveniences.”In the beginning, CEO Hwang dedicated an entire year to developing the service, relying on money saved from working, living alone in a small room, and heating up frozen fried rice for meals. Later, as our achievements began to accumulate, we participated in numerous government research and development projects to secure additional funding and continue our growth. CEO Hwang said, “Law and IT are very different fields, and I had to study and incorporate both, so every day was a challenge,” and added, “In the process, I encountered a lot of problems that I had to solve by myself, and this experience has actually made the service more competitive.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Hwang, “It’s very rewarding to see so many people who no longer feel that legal services are ‘difficult and hard to access,’” and added, “Every time a customer says something like, ‘Thanks to you, I was able to solve my problem without spending a lot of money,’ I feel that I am gradually realizing my goal of ‘a world where everyone can protect their rights on their own.’”UNIFOX comprises ten people. Internally, its core service is developed and operated by three engineers, one designer, and one person on the support team, while externally, the company is supplementing its legal expertise through collaborations with law offices and partnerships with five legal experts. “We have a lot of diverse roles, but everyone leverages their individual expertise and collaborates organically.”Regarding future plans, CEO Hwang said, “AI technology alone is still limited when it comes to enabling ordinary citizens to handle complex civil litigation procedures on their own,” and added, “We will gradually expand the scope of our services from simple cases so that citizens can handle legal proceedings on their own.”“For complex cases, we will automate and simplify the law office paperwork, which will enable citizens to hire lawyers at more reasonable costs. I want to create a world where everyone can easily protect their rights.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com