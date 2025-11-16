[2025 University of Seoul Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘PADOTADA,’ Provider of a Nutritional Supplement-Based Wellness Solution

JUN SEONG GO, CEO of PADOTADA



Integrating health into a unified ‘lifestyle’ naturally, through branding and content

Greatest competitive edge in ‘expertise’ and ‘execution ability’

PADOTADA is a nutritional supplement-based wellness solution company that is presenting a healthy lifestyle through integrated branding and content. It operates the nutritional supplement brand ‘Littlemore.’ It was founded in June 2023 by CEO JUN SEONG GO.It’s representative offering is the wellness brand ‘Littlemore,’ which presents a healthy lifestyle based on nutritional supplements. As its name suggests, Littlemore’s goal is to make people’s lives a ‘little more’ healthy. PADOTADA isn’t just selling nutritional supplements. It aims to integrate health into a unified ‘lifestyle’ naturally, through branding and content.With its first product, RNVita, and second product, Slim & Glow, the company is currently expanding its product lineup to address various wellness needs, including fatigue recovery, vitality enhancement, body shaping, and skin care. Going forward, PADOTADA plans to continue expanding its offerings to address more health issues and offer nutritional solutions tailored to consumers’ lifestyles.“Beyond developing and distributing our own brand products, we plan to scale up business in various directions, such as building a ‘smart dispenser’ system that will provide personalized nutritional drinks, and by offering a B2B solution that will support the nutritional supplement products of other brands from product development (ODM) to market entry. Going forward, Littlemore will break past the limits of ‘product,’ and grow into a comprehensive wellness platform brand that helps people manage their health more easily and consistently.”PADOTADA’s biggest competitive advantages are its ‘expertise’ and ‘execution ability.’ Its biggest strength is that its products are directly researched, planned, and created by a team that’s dedicated to wellness, including CEO GO, who majored in food and nutrition.“Planning products to quickly capture market trends and the execution ability to open up new markets before anyone else form the culture and competitiveness of PADOTADA. This is what allowed us to develop our current nutritional supplement brand Littlemore. Our first product, RNVita, contained high levels of arginine and vitamins. Heartburn is a common problem with other high-content products that are already on the market when taken on an empty stomach. To alleviate this, we independently developed the ‘GCC-Littlemore Formula.’ Our formula contains Gastro-AD, which is a protein derived from lactic acid bacteria, as well as water-soluble fermented calcium, and cabbage extract powder. These protect the gastric mucosa and regulate acid secretion, which minimizes stomach issues.”The company’s second product, Slim & Glow, was designed to regulate the internal moisture balance of the body to alleviate bloating. It contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, elastin, vitamin C, and ceramide, which help maintain well-moisturized, healthy skin. In other words, it’s not just a diet product, but a dual formulation that provides healthy body management and skin moisturizing at the same time.PADOTADA does more than produce its own brand products. It also develops nutritional supplements for other brands, playing the role of a B2B partner through the entire process from planning to market entry.CEO GO said, “Our expertise, planning ability, rapid execution, in-house technology, and B2B scalability give PADOTADA and the Littlemore brand a big competitive edge.”Beyond mere sales, PADOTADA also operates various sales channel strategies to help brands and products rapidly establish themselves in the market. Its biggest strength in this regard is its organically linked marketing, which rests on four pillars: online, offline, overseas, and influencers. Online, the company boosts brand credibility and purchase conversion rates through branded content, search advertising, and review marketing. It focuses on its own online mall, but has also entered major e-commerce channels such as Naver and Coupang. In addition, the company conducts data analysis-based performance marketing, which involves precisely tracking traffic sources and swiftly adapting and implementing strategies.Offline, the company focuses on health clubs, salad cafes, pharmacies, screen golf businesses, etc. By collaborating with businesses that are linked to a healthy lifestyle, it has created a structure of simultaneous on-site experiences and sales. This way, the responses of real consumers are collected on the spot and then immediately reflected in product development and branding. PADOTADA is actively developing overseas sales channels. It is currently exporting to China, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Russia, and other countries, and securing new buyers by participating in global sourcing fairs and export consultations.Regarding future plans, CEO GO said, “First of all, we have to expand our product lineup.” “Starting with the products we’ve already launched, RNVita and Slim & Glow, we plan to strengthen our brand portfolio by gradually introducing new product groups that can address sleep, intestinal health, and mental health issues, as well as other various wellness needs. Outside of our own products, we’ll establish a partnership model to jointly develop products with external brands and support their entry into the market. With capabilities that span the entire process of branding, product planning, marketing, and distribution, we will expand our role as a growth partner for wellness brands both at home and abroad. Our long-term goals are to develop a personalized nutrition dispenser system and to provide personalized nutritional drinks based on health data from the lifestyle patterns of users. In this way, we will evolve into a new style of wellness platform."