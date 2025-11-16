[Kwangwoon University 2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project] ‘Moledrum,’ a Company that Combines Gaming with Self-Improvement

Yun Yeong Hun, CEO of Moledrum



Moledrum wants to make self-development more fun through games. It was founded in July 2025 by CEO Yun Yeong Hun (37).The company's representative product is 'Joseon Dream Log,' a text-based game inspired by the Joseon Dynasty. Players develop their characters through real-world self-development rather than gameplay, and in the game, they unravel the mystery of a mysterious fog during the Joseon Dynasty."In traditional games, characters are developed through gameplay alone. Moledrum's competitive edge is that it implements real-world self-development (running, reading, etc.) into the game itself. This can give users greater motivation for self-improvement."Moledrum has no plans to attract investment at the moment. It plans to move forward through crowdfunding.What made CEO Yun decide to start the company? "I started my own business because I wanted to have great experiences with great people. The scale is bigger than I expected."Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Yun, "I think there are some experiences you can only have by starting a business," and added, "When I worked at a company, I only knew about my own field. Now that I've started a business, I have to take care of everything from company operations to finances and human resources. Seeing myself become more proficient through various experiences in these areas is very rewarding."Regarding future plans, CEO Yun said, "We'll keep upgrading the game based on user feedback."This year, Moledrum was selected for the '2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project' run by the Kwangwoon Startup Support Center at Kwangwoon University. The '2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project' is supported by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). It aims to discover ideas in the content field, foster aspiring entrepreneurs through commercialization and startup support, and boost the startup ecosystem. Each of the four managing bodies across the country discovers, nurtures, and supports 10 startups. The KwangWoon Startup Support Center uses Kwangwoon University's specialized ICT fields as a base for discovering prospective entrepreneurs with content ideas that integrate ICT. It helps prospective entrepreneurs succeed with their startups through BM advancement, IR capacity enhancement, marketing production support, commercialization vouchers, follow-up linkage with Kwangwoon University's startup infrastructure, and other programs.