[2025 KwangWoon University Idea Commercialization Support Project CEO] ‘rositechcompany,’ Developer of ‘Puddies,’ a Foster Matching Platform for Animals

SongYi Han, CEO of rositechcompany



Three core functions to raise the efficiency and transparency of fostering activities

Competitiveness in “quick and comprehensive information,” “personalized matching,” and “strong community”

rositechcompany is the developer of ‘Puddies,’ a platform with the potential to dramatically raise the animal fostering rate through efficient foster matching. Its main goal is to use technology to save and protect animals. It was founded in September 2025 by CEO SongYi Han (26).Puddies has three core functions for raising the efficiency and transparency of fostering activities. The first is rapid matching between caregivers and animals in need of care. The information (breed, size, sex, etc.) of animals and the conditions of caregivers are carefully filtered to provide the most suitable matches. In addition, to speed things up for urgent cases, potential caregivers are immediately notified via KakaoTalk when a new animal in need of care is registered.The second is that it provides a community for caregivers where they can communicate and share their experiences and know-how. They can exchange activity tips, ways of resolving difficulties, information on animal hospitals, etc., and support one another in fostering tasks that may be hard to manage alone.The third is a function for systematically recording activities during the fostering period. The caregiver keeps a detailed record of any changes in the animal’s condition, including feeding, medications, and hospital visits. This allows potential adopters to grasp its history at a glance, so they can make their decision with peace of mind. By making fostering activities more systematic and efficient, these three features will ultimately give more animals the chance to find a new family.“With existing methods, information is fragmented and transmitted slowly. Animal shelters or individual rescuers had to post the information on one SNS group or online community at a time, while prospective caregivers had to search through many different channels to find information. With Puddies, we wanted to create a platform that would reduce these problems.”Puddies’ first competitive advantage is ‘quick and comprehensive information.’ Puddies brings information on animals and caregiver data together in one place, so animal shelters and rescuers can find an optimal caregiver in just a few seconds.The second is ‘personalized matching.’ In addition to information about the animals, it also provides detailed filtering for the desired conditions (location, size, personality, etc.) of caregivers in order to suggest matches with the highest possibility of success. This reduces the fostering failure rate, and ensures a positive experience for both animals and caregivers.The third is its ‘strong community.’ Active communication among caregivers is essential for improving the sustainability of fostering activities. Puddies is building a community where caregivers can find everything they need in one place, from recording fostering activities to sharing information and providing advice, so they don’t feel like they’re doing everything on their own.“Ultimately, by resolving information asymmetries and understanding the importance of time better than anyone else, I am confident that Puddies will be the fastest and most reliable solution for saving animals at risk of euthanasia.”Puddies moving away from existing methods of spreading information, which are passive and basic, through innovative marketing that puts the animals at the center.“In the initial launch phase, we relied on crowdfunding to communicate the value of our platform to potential users, and we received a positive response. More than just securing funding, this was an important opportunity to build a community that sympathizes with our mission. We are currently conducting creative marketing on Instagram with a 14-year marketing veteran.”What made CEO Han decide to start a new company? “I started the company while working as a volunteer for abandoned animals. The most heartbreaking part of volunteering was euthanasia. Seeing animals being put down because they couldn’t find someone to adopt them on such short notice, I felt that the most urgent thing was to create opportunities for ‘temporary care,’ where they could stay for a short time before being officially adopted. If we could just give them a few more days, I was sure that more animals would be saved. Recognizing this urgent problem, I started designing the ‘Puddies’ platform.”CEO Han plans to keep looking for new investors. “Puddies creates social value in addition to generating profits, so we have set ESG management as a core value and are targeting the social sector in particular for investments. Our goal is to actively collaborate with companies and investors interested in solving the issues of animal welfare and animal abandonment, and grow ‘Puddies’ into a social venture that’s creating a real impact.”Regarding future plans, CEO Han said, “The ultimate goal of Puddies is to create a world without euthanasia by innovating the fostering culture, ” and added, “Our platform provides more abandoned animals with the opportunity for fostering, and as these opportunities often lead to formal adoption, we hope to dramatically reduce the euthanasia rate at shelters.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com