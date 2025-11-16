[2025 KwangWoon University Idea Commercialization Support Project CEO] ‘RealStone Studio,’ a Developer of Immersive, Story-Driven Games

Jin-seok Choi, CEO of RealStone Studio



Currently working on the ‘DarkCage’ series

DarkCage is a mystery escape room game utilizing the IPs of escape room cafe puzzles

RealStone Studio creates immersive, story-driven games. The goal is not just entertainment, but to convey emotions and messages through games. CEO Choi said, “The name of the studio, RealStone, comes from the meaning of my name, Jinseok,” and added, “My hope was that the studio, myself, and the people would all become one brand.”“In this context, the mascot in the logo, ‘Jindoli,’ is the embodiment of me, ‘Jinseok,’ the CEO. Through Jindoli, we hope to approach people and communicate more closely in the future.”The company’s first game, ‘My Military Life,’ is based on the CEO’s actual time in the military. It provides nostalgia for people who have completed military service, a vivid preview for those about to enlist, and a look at the daily life of a soldier for those with no military experience. The game has received favorable reviews from many users for ‘properly capturing the reality of the military’ by precisely recreating details of everyday life, such as night watch, guard duty, private quarters, and the PX. It earned a ‘Very Positive’ rating in Steam user reviews. In addition, related gameplay videos have achieved over one million views on YouTube, and the game has been featured in various internet articles and communities, demonstrating both its artistic quality and its popularity.RealStone Studio is currently working on the ‘DarkCage’ series, which is a remake of an older short work by the CEO, now expanded into a series. DarkCage is a mystery escape room game that uses the IPs of escape room cafe puzzles. But it goes beyond puzzles, featuring a suspenseful story that reveals the characters’ pasts and sins. Notably, it is based on puzzles that have been widely recognized for their fun and completeness at actual escape room cafes, so users can enjoy the same offline puzzle experience in a digital environment. This is one of the game’s biggest selling points.In addition, DarkCage is planned as a series, with new events and characters appearing in each part. This will create a large, overarching narrative. Players not only solve puzzles, they also experience tension and lingering emotions as the truth gradually unfolds.DarkCage’s greatest competitive edge is that it uses puzzle IPs that have been proven in actual escape room cafes. The puzzles were structured with a step-by-step flow to minimize design errors, and they’re also very intuitive, so the overall quality is high. In addition, a solution process system was introduced so that if players get stuck while solving a puzzle, they can check the solution flow within the game. This way, players don’t have to search for answers on the Internet and can stay immersed in the game, which minimizes the dropout rate.Beyond simple puzzles, DarkCage also incorporates elements of a mystery story. The process of analyzing and selecting clues in the game enhances the immersion and tension, and the play experience is proactive, with multiple stories and endings depending on the player’s choices. Finally, there are various mini-games so that players don’t get bored repeatedly doing simple puzzles. The rhythm between the story and the puzzles is balanced through various game elements, such as cutting wires and solving mazes, so the player’s concentration is maintained until the end.RealStone Studio is developing various sales channels both online and offline. First, for online channels, the company has an official Instagram account, which it uses to communicate with potential users by sharing game development logs and events. Additionally, by sharing development builds through KakaoTalk open chat rooms, Discord, and game cafes, and receiving feedback, the company is perfecting the game while also building an initial fanbase.The company is actively utilizing offline channels as well. This includes attending various game exhibitions such as the Busan Indie Game Festival, Burning Beaver, and G-Star, and networking with industry insiders such as publishers and developers to learn about market reaction and know-how. In particular, the company is minimizing trial and error that may arise from its lack of experience by getting advice from senior developers such as Kim Seon-gyu from ‘Team Baby’s Breath,’ which developed ‘Flowers in Us;’ Park Jeong-seo from ‘Kkangto Studio,’ which created ‘Magic Boutique of Royal Blue;’ and Kang Hong, from ‘Twin Chariot,’ which created ‘XX Fulfillment Center.’Also, the company is using exhibitions as an opportunity to actively encourage people to add the game to their Steam Wishlist, with the aim of securing banner exposure on Steam before launch to create an environment that’s favorable to early success. In terms of distribution, RealStone Studio will be collaborating with PsychoFlux Ent., the distributor that it worked with for ‘My Military Life,’ and is planning simultaneous global and domestic release and operation, mostly through Steam and Stove Indie.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “In the short term, our biggest goal is to successfully launch the DarkCage series, which we’re working on now,” and added, “Through this, we hope to show the true color of RealStone Studio and secure a stable fan base. Furthermore, based on the success of DarkCage, we’re hoping for successful crowdfunding through Tumblbug.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com