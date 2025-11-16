[Kwangwoon University 2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project] ‘Stanit,’ Developer of a Merchandise Platform for Game Fans

Jihoon Kim, CEO of Stanit



A fan experience that connects play, rewards, and community with a single game photocard

“Event goods” that open simply by tagging with NFC, without any app, are gaining attention as a new monetization tool for game companies.

Stanit is developing a merchandise platform for game fans.The company's name, "Stanit" (stalker + fan + it), reflects its mission to enrich gaming fandom. It was founded in April 2025 by CEO Jihoon Kim (43).Its flagship product is "Pookie," which integrates NFC and other digital technologies into a physical photocard that connects both gameplay and fan experiences. By tapping the card on a smartphone, fans can access special videos, in-game rewards, merchandise content, and event pages. This allows fans to instantly expand their gaming experience, while game companies can create new revenue models. Photocards are already familiar to gamers, and Stanit's goal is to turn them into a medium that goes beyond simple collecting and expands both gameplay and fandom by adding technology.Stanit's competitive advantage lies in its solutions that satisfy both game companies and gamers. Fans can enjoy an expanded gaming experience with familiar photocards, while game companies can diversify their revenue streams by producing goods with minimal inventory risk and cost burden. Features such as easy accessibility, integration of game rewards, and the expansion of event merchandise are still rare in the industry, so Pookie stands out.Stanit is simultaneously pursuing B2B market entry through collaborations with game companies and B2C expansion based on fandom events such as pop-up stores and fan festivals. In the long term, the company plans to focus on expanding into global gaming markets such as Japan, North America, and Southeast Asia.What led CEO Kim to start the company? "Having worked in the gaming industry for 16 years, I have personally witnessed the potential of IP expansion and fan management. In particular, through my experience with photocard-related merchandise, I saw firsthand the growth and profitability of the game merchandise market. I decided to start a business to bring that potential to life."Reflecting on the journey so far, CEO Kim said, "I feel a sense of accomplishment when I'm recognized by game companies or gamers," and added, "Being selected for the Idea Commercialization Support Project and advancing to the final round of Challenge! K-Startup are representative achievements. I also feel proud to contribute to the industry through pro bono support activities for indie game companies."Currently, Stanit comprises six people from the gaming and merchandise industries, including the CEO, a CSO, and staff members in charge of development, business development, planning, and design.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, "In 2025, we will complete the commercialization of Pookie through collaboration with game companies in Korea, and starting in 2026, we'll make a full-scale entry into the global game market, including Japan, North America, and Southeast Asia," and added, "In the long term, we aim to solve the challenges of game companies and gamers and create new value. Stanit will pursue sustainable growth based on its 'Infinite Game' philosophy, embedding execution and immersion into its culture, and choosing the path of growth by sharing its achievements with the industry."