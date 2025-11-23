[2025 KwangWoon University Idea Commercialization Support Project CEO] ‘WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY,’ Developer of the Sports Mental Management Platform ‘WeenCoach’

Sun Beom Jang, Director of WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY



Emotional analysis based on daily logs of athletes’ training, emotions, and matches, and AI pattern analysis

Personalized suggestions provided in real time by AI chatbots, with AI-based feedback and on-the-spot guidance

WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY created the solution ‘WeenCoach,’ which provides AI-based mental care and routine feedback to athletes. It was founded in February 2025 by CEO Jong Seon Jung(25).Director Sun Beom Jang (24), a co-planner of WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY, majored in industrial psychology and coaching psychology at KwangWoon University, and has been consistently thinking about ways to provide practical help to people and a direction for creating social value.“While I was in university, I served as vice-captain of the ice hockey club, so I have firsthand experience of the challenges faced by athletes in less popular sports. Later, at WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY, I supported elite athletes in various sports working as a mental coach. Communicating directly with athletes, I came to realize that many of them are weak in mental management and routine design. ‘WeenCoach,’ our AI-based mental care and routine feedback solution, was planned and developed based on these experiences.”WeenCoach is a sports mentality platform for managing routines and emotions. “For athletes, training routines and mental conditioning are closely linked to performance. Until now, there hasn’t been a solution that integrates these two areas into a cohesive approach. WeenCoach solves this problem.”The core feature is a four-step structure for integrating routines and emotions, with the first step being diary-based emotional analysis. Players log their training, emotions, and matches, and AI analyzes patterns to detect breaks in routine, emotional outliers, etc., and automatically identifies when emotional recovery routines are needed. The second step is AI-based personalized feedback. Once it recognizes the user’s emotional state, or that a routine is difficult to follow, it suggests a recovery routine so that the user can regain their mental balance on their own. The third step is linkage with experts and mental coaches. In addition to the existing AI feedback, it automatically recommends content for mental recovery, such as the chatbot feature, linkage with athletic mental coaching, and famous quotes, based on routine and emotional logs. This feature can also be extended to face-to-face or non-face-to-face mental coaching. The fourth step is a mental health community designed for athletes. This is a private space where they can build a sense of emotional belonging by sharing their experiences of athletic slumps, their feelings after a match, and more. The structure is designed to include both mental recovery loops and social bonds.Director Jang said, “As a personalized mental management platform for athletes, WeenCoach is distinctly different from existing services, which mostly focus on simple logs or consultations.”It’s first competitive advantage is its sports-specialized design. WeenCoach was designed based on correlations between routines and emotions in real athletes, and at its core is the digital implementation of solutions for mental issues witnessed on the sports field. Unlike existing psychological/mental care apps that target the general population or are limited to offline consultations, WeenCoach offers mental coaching optimized for athletes.Second is the structure that integrates emotional logs with routine records. Many apps only offer emotional tracking or just make unilateral routine recommendations. But WeenCoach combines these two elements so that users can recognize their own state and experience a flow of self-improvement.Third is the AI-based tailored feedback system. It analyzes data input by the user and recommends a suitable routine for them, uses a chatbot to boost motivation, and encourages repeated performance. Another strength is that it goes beyond simple log-keeping to link with helpful feedback for implementation. At the same time, the routine-based self-management functions can be used with all aspects of life outside of training, leading to performance improvements in emotional recovery, routine persistence, and pre-game immersion.“Ultimately, what makes WeenCoach competitive is that it is the only integrated, multi-functional sports self-management platform in Korea, combining expertise in sports psychology, an integrated emotion-and-routine structure, and personalized AI feedback.”Regarding future plans, Director Jang said, “Going forward, we will first conduct MVP verification tests, receive feedback from actual athletes and applicants to physical education colleges, and further enhance the functionality,” and added, “At the same time, we plan to expand user participation by boosting our mental/routine community on Instagram.” Jang continued, “In the mid-term, we plan to get funding and launch our ‘WinRoutine: ON/WeenRoutine: OFF’ product, and design a challenge and reward structure linked to the platform to enhance the user experience,” and added, “We plan to expand through B2G/B2B channels such as local government teams, school sports clubs, and sports centers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com