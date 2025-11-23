[Kwangwoon University 2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project] ‘Fairrium,’ Developer of an AI Platform Service for Esports

Joong Hwi Kim, CEO of Fairrium



Check the video of a scene with a single click and receive expert feedback

Download replays and extract specific scenes to create clips

Fairrium is creating a platform service that combines esports with AI technology. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Joong Hwi Kim(23). The company launched a community-based service called ‘jud gg’ as its first project, and building on this experience, it plans to expand into other platform-based services related to esports in the future.The company’s representative service is jud gg, which allows users to check videos and get expert feedback on scenes they are curious about with just one click. Enter the game ID and it automatically downloads the replay and extracts specific scenes into video clips. Users can then post questions based on the scene, and experts such as coaches, pros, and streamers provide answers. This creates new communication and profit opportunities.jud gg provides one-click automation of video extraction, editing, and uploading based on AI automation technology. Expert matching connects users with experts so they can ask questions and receive reliable feedback, and the Q&A uses video, not text, so it is more intuitive and engaging.“Fairrium has famous streamers working as experts on jud gg, which naturally creates a promotional effect. On top of that, we operate our own social media accounts and are building a fan base through short-form and webtoon content by producing AI gaming webtoons. We are also using AI translation technology to create multilingual gaming webtoons. This allows us to communicate with gamers around the world as a form of global marketing.”What made CEO Kim decide to start a company? “As an LoL player, I’ve personally needed to ‘ask an expert about my play.’ However, it was always a huge hassle to edit the replays yourself and upload them to the community. I started the business to solve this problem. I got the initial capital through a combination of government support programs and personal funds. At the moment, the company is operating stably through government support and sales, and we plan to attract seed investment after the results of the beta service are in. One reason to invest is the strong potential for rapid expansion, particularly through linkage with esports academies, professional teams, and streamer networks.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Kim, “I feel the most rewarded when early users respond by saying something like, ‘This is exactly the service I was looking for,’” and added, “With industry experts participating in the platform directly, I feel confident that I am contributing to the esports ecosystem.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We plan to launch jud gg open beta in September 2025 and achieve ten thousand Korean LoL users by the end of 2025,” and added, “In 2026, we plan to expand beyond LoL to online games such as Valorant and Battlegrounds, and in the long term, we want to develop it into an AI-based esports education and coaching platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com