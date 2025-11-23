[Kwangwoon University 2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project] ‘Podo Store,’ Developer a Story IP Trading Platform

JUN SEO, CEO of Podo Store



Podo Store provides a platform for the informal IP contract process, which was previously conducted via email. It was founded in August 2025 by CEO JUN SEO (27).“To put it simply, anyone who registers a work on the platform can easily buy and sell various rights related to that work, including publishing rights, performance rights, and adaptation rights.”Podo Store’s competitive advantages are accessibility and contract automation. Anyone can register, manage, and sell their work, and the automated contract system allows for quick and easy transactions using web-based contract templates instead of the complex existing procedures.CEO SEO is expanding marketing efforts based on a network of university drama clubs and theater companies. To connect its offline network with its online platform, the company is currently leading a conference with approximately 25 university theater groups and 120 creators in attendance. It is also actively expanding brand awareness through online channels such as Instagram and Brunch.What made CEO SEO decide to start a company? “Podo Store is made up of members from university drama clubs who set out to solve a problem after experiencing firsthand the inefficient contracts faced by writers and performing arts groups. Our initial funding came from the generosity of the team and on-campus startup support funds. We are currently focusing on building our own MVP and pursuing market validation. In the short term, we are utilizing various support programs and startup grants, but we plan to attract seed investment after demonstrating marketability.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO SEO, “I feel a great sense of accomplishment when I see writers and performing arts groups holding actual performances through the platform,” and added, “When I meet customers in person and they thank me for creating events and a platform that nobody would have been able to create on their own, it’s very meaningful and I feel like I’ve really accomplished something.”Podo Store is composed of developers, planners, marketers, and event managers, with a total of seven people including CEO SEO. “All of us have theatre experience and we’re competent in our respective fields. Based on this, we are rapidly developing solutions that accurately reflect problems in the field.”Regarding future plans, CEO SEO said, “We will build trust by securing various matching references,” and added, “After that, we plan to expand the scope to include publishers and various IP sites. In addition to plays, we also plan to handle various other genres, such as poetry, novels, and essays. Ultimately, we aim to develop into a comprehensive platform that mediates contracts for all story IPs.”This year, Podo Store was selected for the ‘2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project’ run by the Kwangwoon Startup Support Center at Kwangwoon University. The ‘2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project’ is supported by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). It aims to discover ideas in the content field, foster aspiring entrepreneurs through commercialization and startup support, and boost the startup ecosystem. Each of the four managing bodies across the country discovers, nurtures, and supports 10 startups. The KwangWoon Startup Support Center uses Kwangwoon University’s specialized ICT fields as a base for discovering prospective entrepreneurs with content ideas that integrate ICT. It helps prospective entrepreneurs succeed with their startups through BM advancement, IR capacity enhancement, marketing production support, commercialization vouchers, follow-up linkage with Kwangwoon University’s startup infrastructure, and other programs.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com