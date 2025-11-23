[Kwangwoon University 2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project] ‘Pinup,’ a Private, Map-Based Social Media Platform for Sharing Locations

HEE MIN YANG, CEO of Pinup



Share the locations of everyday experiences on a map

Competitive advantage in friend-based private sharing

Pinup is the developer of a private map-based social media platform that can be used only between friends. The company is creating a service that allows users to share the locations of everyday experiences on a map. It was founded in July 2024 by CEO HHEE MIN YANG(25).Pinup is not just a simple restaurant review app. It’s a map-based social media platform for sharing locations. Users can see the reviews left by friends on the map rather than in a feed, and can record and share all kinds of places from their daily life, such as cafes, restaurants, parks, running courses, and beaches. It’s a new style of social network, where users can build ‘My Map’ as they share locations and experiences with friends.Pinup’s first competitive edge is friend-based private sharing. While existing platforms target many unspecified people, Pinup shares locations exclusively with friends. The second is the UI, which is focused on the map. This makes navigation intuitive, enhancing the immersiveness of each location and experience. The third is scalability. In addition to place reviews, the service can be expanded to include courses recommended by friends (Pins), user records (Pinlog), and premium curation (Editor Articles).Pinup is securing its initial user base by running an Instagram magazine. It is naturally directing potential customers to the app with regional magazine content. Later, the plan is to expand through offline campus promotions and creator collaborations.What made CEO Yang decide to start a new company? “It was triggered by the lack of a platform where you could share experiences at everyday locations with friends. It started from the desire to share everyday places with just a few friends, without using popular apps that everyone uses.”Initial funding was secured through the KwangWoon University Idea Commercialization Support Project. Going forward, the company aims to attract pre-seed and seed investments, and will appeal to investors based on its user and retention numbers.Following the launch of the startup, said CEO YANG said, “I feel a great sense of accomplishment seeing the service I initially planned turned into as an actual app, and when beta testers give me feedback such as, ‘This is the service I really wanted,’” and added, “The process of solving problems and achieving results together with the team is a great motivator.”Regarding future plans, CEO YANG said, “In the short term, we are preparing for an official launch following beta testing, and we want to enhance the user experience.” GA YEON KIM, a team leader at Pinup Magazine, said, “Pinup Magazine’s goal is to collaborate with small business owners.”“We’re currently at 120,000 monthly views, and our follower count is increasing rapidly. At the moment, we plan to focus on the magazine. Collaborating with small business owners allows us to fulfill Pinup’s main purpose of introducing genuinely beloved places and letting people share their personal favorite spots. In the mid- to long-term, we want to monetize the service through a premium subscription model and pin curation (creator marketplace). Our goal is to grow into the top map-based social media platform for the MZ generation.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com