[Kwangwoon University 2025 Idea Commercialization Support Project] ‘Hawk Labs,’ Developer of ‘Hawk,’ a K-Content English Learning App Powered by AI

GYURI BAIK, CEO of Hawk Labs



Favorite YouTubers, creators, and artists become English teachers

Increases motivation and immersion by turning videos of favorite creators into learning content

Hawk Labs is the developer of ‘Hawk,’ a K-content English learning app powered by AI. It was cofounded by CEO GYURI BAIK (23) and DOHYEON YANG (26).“The days of forcing yourself to watch American TV shows to study English are over. Hawk is a completely new English learning app that teaches English through videos by Korean creators.”CEO BAIK said, “Unlike American TV shows and Hollywood movies, there’s no cultural distance with Korean content, so the experience is more immersive for learners,” and added, “With Hawk, we are making learning enjoyable through gamification and a new experience where ‘your favorite Korean creator becomes your English teacher.’”Hawk’s competitive edge is its fandom-based learning method. Videos of creators that the user is interested in become the learning content, so motivation and immersion are high. In addition, AI automation technology can rapidly complete the process of course creation, including translation, dubbing, and quizzes, so the content can be expanded easily. An edutech technology that uses AI to transform existing media into new high-value-added educational products, the platform is expected to generate new sources of profit for the Korean content industry.“We verified the initial response through social media and community testing. For our initial market, we plan to focus on strategic collaborations with MCNs and entertainment companies, and marketing through fandom communities.”What made CEO BAIK decide to start a company? “Traditional English conversation lessons often use American TV shows and movies to make things fun, but actually quite a few learners don’t find these interesting. I also didn’t enjoy watching American shows. Rather than watch something new, I wanted to learn English through the Korean content that I watched every day. We live in a media age, with hundreds of thousands of new videos released in Korea every day. I was convinced that by combining K-content and AI, I could create entirely new learning experiences and value. Actually, we saw a positive initial response in a pilot project we conducted at a school. That was the deciding factor for starting the business.”Initial funding was secured through government and on-campus startup support projects, and startup competition prize money. Technologically, the company is capable of developing and implementing all processes in-house, and is currently working on the initial development and design. The plan is to incorporate the company in the first half of next year, followed by a seed investment round in the second half.Following the launch of the startup, said CEO BAIK, “I felt proud to see positive responses of on-site users while testing the initial development version.”Regarding future plans, CEO BAIK said, “We aim to launch the beta service by the end of this year and the official app in the second half of next year,” and added, “Our mid- to long-term goal is partner with a large number of creators in order to grow the app into a new kind of global educational platform that combines fandom with learning.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com