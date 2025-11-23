[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘CITYEYELAB,’ Aiming at a K-Mobility Data Platform

JONGWOO JUNG, CEO of CITYEYELAB



EV fires are a new concern for the automotive industry. The thermal runaway phenomenon starts in the interior of the battery cell. It’s difficult to detect in the initial stage, and once a fire has started, putting it out is not easy. CITYEYELAB Inc. is tackling this problem head-on. Founded in January 2021, it is developing a system that integrates thermal imaging and visible-light sensor technology to monitor temperature changes and patterns in EV batteries in real time and detect fire warning signs early. Promising ‘preemptive prevention’ rather than simple detection, the solution is scheduled to be implemented in 81 parking spaces at LG Science Park this year in order to validate the technology in the field.CITYEYELAB’s story doesn’t end here. In addition to EV safety, the company is also developing a mobility data platform. Unlike intelligent CCTV that simply detects objects, CITYEYELAB is combining its knowledge of traffic engineering with computer vision technology to extract sophisticated data about vehicle type, speed, traffic volume, and traffic conflicts, even from general CCTV cameras. With the company’s robust, proprietary model, the data quality remains stable even under varying lighting or installation conditions. Recently, through an Incheon ITS project, data collected in this way was extended to a traffic signal optimization solution, thereby broadening the areas of application.CEO JONGWOO JUNG (34) introduced the company with the slogan, “One Platform, Any Video Source, All Traffic Tasks,” and emphasized, “We don’t simply look at data. Rather, we design the safety and efficiency of cities using the data.” In fact, many customers recognize this difference and reach out with inquiries first.Investors are starting to pay more attention. So far, CITYEYELAB has attracted KRW 210 million in seed investment, and is currently conducting TIPS and Seoul TIPS projects. CEO JUNG plans to prepare IR activities with the goal of attracting pre-series A investments in 2026. “The key to this round is enhancing R&D, expanding human resources, and finding new sales channels,” CEO JUNG explained.Four years after launching, CITYEYELAB is still a small startup, but it is solving the two big problems of downtown traffic and EV safety. CEO JUNG said, “Civil engineering, construction, and traffic engineering are conservative fields, so when I see them using our solution, I feel a great sense of pride.” Based on its stable construction and operation experience, CITYEYELAB is now preparing for full-scale market expansion. The goal is clear: To grow into the representative K-mobility data platform company and debut on the global stage.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com