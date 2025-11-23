[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Artaud AI,’ Provider of an On-device Voice Recognition SW Solution Service

Jung-Ho Kim, CEO of Artaud AI



Artaud AI is supplying a corporate on-device voice recognition software solution. The company is providing domain-specialized, on-device voice recognition to simultaneously improve security and accuracy while lowering costs. It was founded in April 2024 by Jung-Ho Kim (34).Its main offering is an on-device voice recognition solution that performs all voice recognition-related operations on edge devices.“Additional features such as noise removal, speaker separation, and keyword searches have to work in harmony with the voice recognition. We are providing an on-device voice recognition solution tailored to each company, and have maximized speed and accuracy by taking into account the computational levels of the internal processors of edge devices.”Artaud AI is testing out domain-optimized tuning to deliver a more accurate and faster performance than cloud-based, general-purpose voice recognition.“Artaud AI is striving to ‘provide a voice recognition solution that’s faster and more convenient than those of other companies.’ Even though many companies say they want a voice recognition system, most of them don’t possess voice data for the relevant domain. So to train a voice recognition model, you have to start by constructing the data, which can be quite expensive.”So CEO Kim decided to extract text from company documents, and then tune the voice recognition accuracy using only text. “We started like that, and after providing our solution, we had to continuously identify and resolve issues. Through this process, we learned a lot about what customers found inconvenient about voice recognition, and based on this, we are now building a technical moat.”Artaud AI is currently in the PMF discovery stage, so feedback from corporate clients is the most important thing at the moment. “We have participated in a number of exhibitions that bring together many corporate clients in related fields. In particular, we visited a lot of exhibitions in the defence field in order to verify whether customers really want a voice recognition solution. Also, operating exhibition booths directly allowed us to test our voice recognition solution firsthand, and through this process, we were able to meet with companies that had a strong interest in our solution.”What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “I launched the business together with CTO Jin-sun Yoo. We’ve wanted to create something useful for the world since we attended graduate school together in 2014. I thought that if I could make a product with as wide a customer base as possible, I’d at least be able to make a living. I wanted to create a service like Toss that could change the world, and I started the business with the belief that voice recognition could do just that.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Kim, “I feel satisfied when I see the voice recognition program we created align with our customers’ needs,” and added, “Seeing everyone begin to recognize that the voice-control UX was improving and becoming more convenient than touch or mouse control—that’s what nudged me towards starting a business.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “I want to change the paradigm for voice recognition in the defense field,” and added, “I hope to expand usage into new areas based on recognition of our solution’s effectiveness in maintaining security, increasing productivity, and reducing costs. Ultimately, I hope to create a service loved by many people.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com