[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘IRVIS,’ Developer of AI-Based Automation Solutions for Robot Control and Electronic Device Inspections

IRVIS specializes in the integration of camera-based AI and robot control technologies to automate electronic device inspection processes. It was founded in December 2024 by CEO Gukwon Chung (27).Its representative offering is an electronic device inspection automation solution. By replacing existing manual inspections with robots and AI vision technology, the company has simultaneously improved accuracy, efficiency, and stability. In particular, by automating repetitive and labor-intensive inspection tasks, the company is helping to reduce labor costs, prevent industrial accidents, and improve job satisfaction for inspectors.“The most important thing in automating electronic device inspections is accuracy. IRVIS’s robot is extremely precise, operating with a margin of error of less than 1 mm. This gives us a competitive edge over other companies in the industry. We haven’t been around for long, but our technological capabilities have already been recognized, leading to real transactions with large companies and the successful attraction of VC investment.”IRVIS first plans to strengthen existing sales channels through key account management of the large corporate clients it is already doing business with. CEO Chung said, “If we just look at these large companies, the demand for automation spans multiple departments and processes. So even if we only work with them in the initial stages, it will still provide ample opportunity for growth.”“Our current technological capabilities provide a sufficient competitive advantage, but we haven’t yet reached ‘a level of commercialization (especially API licensing) that allows for short-term delivery.’ Under these circumstances, we believe that aggressively pursuing marketing and sales would carry significant risks. Therefore, our top priority in the short term is to productize our existing technologies as APIs to reduce the installation/implementation period from ‘several months to several weeks.’”Once this commercialization is complete, the company plans to significantly expand its sales team and launch strategic marketing activities. “Now that it’s been validated in the market, we plan to expand our solution to different departments and subsidiaries within the same groups, and move forward with our robot automation business targeting mid-size manufacturers experiencing issues with labor costs, safety, and quality. This isn’t a simple SI project. Rather, through the license-based provision of APIs, we aim to induce rapid adoption and continuously generate sales. Ultimately, based on what we’ve achieved domestically, we plan to expand into the global manufacturing market, starting with North America. But IRVIS’s principle is to ‘first secure small successes, then use them as a stepping stone to greater things.’ So now we are focusing on technology commercialization and key account management, and after that we plan to move to aggressive marketing.”At the moment, IRVIS has secured seed funding through domestic VC and angel investments. The company is preparing for a pre-series A round, with a scale of approximately KRW 700 million, from the end of 2025 through the beginning of 2026.“Our reason for seeking foreign VC isn’t simply to secure funding. VC can serve as a sort of guide for startups. When entrepreneurs speed towards their goals like a racehorse, often their vision narrows and blind spots occur. Experienced venture capitalists can broaden that vision by suggesting a better direction and providing an objective perspective.”Entering the U.S. market is one of IRVIS’s core dreams. Therefore, it was judged necessary to collaborate with American VC firms in the pre-series A round, as they can provide scalability and strategic advice. After this, the company is aiming for series A investment from the end of 2026 through the beginning of 2027, and plans to steadily improve its sales performance and technology until then.Including the CEO, IRVIS has seven regular employees (i.e., covered by the four major insurances), and a professor from Seoul National University is serving in an advisory role.Regarding future plans, CEO Chung said, “In the short term, IRVIS is looking to expand its market share in Korea, while in the mid- to long-term, it is aiming to move into major manufacturing markets in North America and Asia,” and added, “Beyond simple system integration, we plan to accelerate scalability and sales cycles by developing an API-based automation platform. Ultimately, we hope to set the global standard in the field of electronic device inspection automation.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com