[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘EVIDION,’ a Biotech Startup Providing an Integrated Solution for Drug Problems, from Prevention to Detection and Treatment

EVIDION is a biotech startup providing an integrated solution for drug problems, from prevention to detection and treatment. It was founded in July 2025 by CEOs Juyeon Yu (34) and Seunghye Yang (33).EVIDION has started the development of a colorimetric-based drug detection paper sheet, and is expanding to the development of biomarkers for use in the treatment of addiction and a consultation application for preventing addiction. CEO Yu said, “Our goal is to solve the social issue of drug problems with technology, and contribute to public health and safety.”The company’s flagship product is colorimetric-based paper sheet capable of detecting trace amounts of drugs in unknown samples. Compared to existing liquid-based detection kits, it’s easier to use and enables quick, on-site judgments. In addition, the company has enhanced selectivity for specific drugs using MIPs (molecularly imprinted polymers) and has secured expandability with its μPAD (microfluidic paper-based analytical device) platform.CEO Yang said, “Moving forward, we plan to link this technology to an addiction prevention app and diagnostic biomarkers for addiction-related diseases in order to provide a comprehensive solution that covers all aspects of drug problems.”“It can detect trace amounts of drugs, making it highly useful in the field, and it’s significantly more portable, convenient, and safe than the liquid kits and overseas products currently in use. What sets it apart is that it’s the only integrated solution that can be expanded beyond a simple test to prevention and treatment.” (CEO Seunghye Yang)In the initial stage, EVIDION is operating testbeds at public institutions such as the National Police Agency and the National Forensic Service to secure the possibility for direct contracts. In the B2B field, the company is pursuing collaborations with universities, festivals, travel agencies, etc., and in the future, it plans to expand its market share through connections with public and private institutions in addition to SNS and digital marketing.“In the future, we plan to use seed angel investment and accelerator support to advance our prototype and conduct R&D, and afterwards, we plan to expand our business and prepare for mass production by attracting pre-A VC investment.” (CEO Juyeon Yu)What made the two CEOs decide to start a new company? “The company was started based on the team’s desire to put their expertise to work in addressing the social harms caused by drug issues through technology. We secured initial funding through a local government pre-startup support project, and are now developing a prototype.” (CEO Seunghye Yang)Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Yang said, “Although our product hasn’t yet been used in the field, I feel a sense of accomplishment when I’m working with the team to turn our idea into reality, develop the prototype, and go through each step of the startup process,” and added, “Even though we’re still in the early stage, it is significant that we’ve taken our first steps by resolving technical issues and securing funding through support programs.”EVIDION has two co-CEOs. One majored in forensic science and forensic medicine and is in charge of collaborations with public institutions and product analysis. The other majored in pharmaceutical chemistry and is in charge of chemical research and the development of detection technology. Even though the company is still in the initial stage, by leveraging their combined expertise, they are developing a prototype and making business plans.Regarding future plans, CEO Yu said, “First of all, this year, we aim to complete the prototype and initial testing, and validate it through public institutions and private test beds,” and added, “In the mid- to long-term, we aim to commercialize the product and secure B2B and B2G sales channels, then expand into the development of a counseling app for drug exposure and biomarkers for disease treatment. We want to grow into a comprehensive solutions company that can address all the problems associated with drugs.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com