[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘SF34,’ Developing the Team-Building Platform ‘LET’SPL’ and the Global AI Validation and Team-Building Platform ‘BUNZEE’

SUNGMIN LEE, CEO of SF34



Use AI to give shape to your ideas and better understand market competitors

Refining and categorizing approximately 500,000 datasets under global service

“We are preparing additional global services using AI. Our company’s mission remains the same as ever. We aim to help users transform their ideas, form teams, and effectively launch their projects so that their original ideas can be welcomed by the world. Our global service Bunzee ai, is an idea validation and team-building service that uses AI throughout the entire user journey, so you can get to know the true power of BUILDING with AI.”SF34 is developing the team-building platform ‘LET’SPL’ and the global AI validation and team-building platform ‘Bunzee ai.’ It was founded in July 2024 by CEO SUNGMIN LEE (40).While enrolled in the Department of Business Administration at Seoul National University, CEO LEE launched a game startup. But recognizing his lack of experience in many areas, CEO LEE closed the company and pursued a career in IT, including experience at Hyundai Card, Line, and other big companies, before deciding to launch another startup.“With my first startup, I didn’t know anything about the technology involved. But this time, I have a lot more experience, which will allow me to be more hands-on in everything, from planning and programming to the business side of things.”CEO LEE said, “I started SF34 based on the fundamental question, ‘What will the world look like in 10 years?’” and added, “I named it SF34 so that we would always be thinking about how things will change by 2034. It seems far away, but it’s actually quite close.”“The biggest advantage of BUNZEE is that it uses AI to help you give shape to your ideas and better understand market competitors. When a new idea suddenly pops into your head, you actually have to do a lot of research to figure out if it’s been proven the market and what similar ideas already exist. And even if you do the research, there’s no way of verifying that you’ve covered everything. BUNZEE is refining and categorizing approximately 500,000 datasets under global service. The datasets are based on global databases such as the App Store, Product Hunt, and Steam, and efficient analysis is provided using various LLMs. In addition, it’s possible to filter by country, continent, categories such as games, whether it’s well-known, and so on, to tailor the analysis to your desired segment.”CEO LEE said, “After a user inputs their idea, Bunzee ai provides an overview of the item, what points of differentiation would be effective, and a positioning map of competitors, all in under a minute. Based on this, the user can refine their idea into something that would be more welcomed by the market,” and added, “Our ultimate goal is to empower the user to form a team and launch their product or service on the market.”As Bunzee ai is a service targeted at global users, marketing is focused on countries with a robust startup ecosystem, such as India, the U.S., and Israel.“Currently, we are evaluating the ad conversion effectiveness of Google Ads, but only in the Indian market. So far, the advertising effect is excellent, with 35% of users who enter ideas transferring to the waiting list.We plan to continue to promote BUNZEE through channels that appeal to global users, such as Product Hunter and Reddit.”Regarding future plans, CEO LEE said, “We basically just have a landing page and an MVP page at present, but we’re planning to officially open our global service in mid-September,” and added, “To that end, we are making some last-minute adjustments to ensure that the certifications, communication, security, and time zones match global standards.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com