[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Schoice Habsida,’ Connecting Foreign Developers with Korean Companies Through an International Coding Academy

Mun Vladimir, CEO of Schoice Habsida



More than 80% of graduates successfully employed within 2–3 months

Encourages learning using the ISA method, and provides support throughout the entire process up to the job offer

Schoice Habsida is an international coding academy with its headquarters in Seoul and a branch in Uzbekistan. It focuses on connecting foreign developers with Korean companies. It was founded in October 2020 by Russian-born CEO Mun Vladimir (38).Schoice Habsida’s coding academy offers six- to eight-month intensive courses on backend/frontend programming (Java, JS) and UX/UI design. Through real project experience, not just theory, the company ensures that students acquire both development skills and on-site problem-solving abilities.“More than 80% of graduates find employment within two to three months. The secrets to our success are that we encourage learning using the ISA method, provide support throughout the entire process, right up to the job offer, and are building a hiring pipeline by partnering with more than 50 domestic startups and SMEs that can lead directly to employment. Finally, we provide all lessons and materials in English, so students can learn effectively, even without Korean proficiency.”Schoice Habsida recommends graduates directly to partner companies, leading to employment. The company is attracting global students by offering regular real-time coding demonstrations, resume clinics, and Q&A sessions with recruitment managers, and increasing brand recognition through a technology blog, student success stories, and social media (LinkedIn, Instagram, etc.). The company is conducting joint events targeting the foreign community and increasing its service scope through MOUs with Jably, etc.CEO Mun Vladimir started the company using government support funding received through the K-Startup Grand Challenge (NIPA). Since then it has been self funded. Last year it passed the break-even point and began to turn a profit, and there are currently no external investors. The company is currently preparing for a pre-series A round targeting KRW 500 million in investments within 12 months, and is planning to strengthen its B2B business and expand its educational infrastructure.What made CEO Mun Vladimir decide to start a new company? “As a foreign developer and former employee of Citibank, I have personally experienced both the manpower shortages face by Korean companies and the barriers to entry for foreign job seekers. To bridge this gap in the market, I launched Schoice Habsida in 2020 using my own money as well as initial angel investments.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Mun, “I feel a great sense of fulfillment when I see our graduates landing jobs at leading Korean companies just a few months after completing their courses,” and added, “I feel proud when I see students who started with no coding experience at all growing with the development team.”Regarding future plans, CEO Mun said, “We plan to expand the coding academy’s curriculum and launch retraining and re-skilling programs targeting companies,” and added, “In order to maximize learning outcomes, we also plan to establish partnerships in Southeast Asia and Europe to foster global developers and provide them with job opportunities, and introduce AI-based individualized learning paths and advanced analysis features.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com