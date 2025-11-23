[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘AIEcoGenLab,’ Providing a Hanwoo Farming Technology Service Customized to Genetic Merit

Baik Myunggi, CEO of AIEcoGenLab



Raising the income and productivity of Hanwoo farms with ‘Hanwoo farming technology customized to genetic merit’

Developing a ‘low-carbon Hanwoo farming service’ to reduce greenhouse gases and ‘Hanwoo farming technology integrating AI’

AIEcoGenLab Inc. is helping to raise the income and productivity of Hanwoo farms with its ‘Hanwoo farming technology customized to genetic merit.’ Recently, it has been focusing its efforts on developing ‘Hanwoo farming technology integrating AI.’ It was founded in October 2023 by CEO Baik (65).Its representative offering is ‘Hanwoo farming technology customized to genetic merit.’ CEO Baik spent more than 20 years researching Hanwoo while working as a professor at both Chonnam National University and Seoul National University, resulting in a patent for ‘Hanwoo farming technology customized to genetic merit.’ AIEcoGenLab was launched to commercialize this technology. Livestock farming covers all the techniques used in raising livestock for meat and other products, taking into account nutrition, environment, health, etc.“Currently, Hanwoo farms are experiencing operational difficulties due to widening deficits as production costs rise due to increased feed expenses while the sales price of Hanwoo beef trends downward. Hanwoo cattle exhibit significant variability in terms of genetic merit, resulting in substantial differences in sales prices (carcass prices) between individual animals. So by categorizing Hanwoo cattle based on genetic merit and tailoring farming methods accordingly, farms can get higher carcass prices and reduce production costs, thereby increasing income. Through this ‘genomic breeding value estimation and farming service customized to genetic merit,’ our company is raising the incomes of Hanwoo farms.”AIEcoGenLab is planning to develop and commercialize a ‘low-carbon Hanwoo farming service’ to reduce greenhouse gases. Reducing greenhouse gases to solve the climate crisis caused by global warming is a global agenda. Korea recently established the ‘2050 Agricultural and Food Product Carbon Neutrality Promotion Strategy,’ and is actively pushing ahead with low-carbon (carbon-neutral) agricultural policies to reduce greenhouse gases. As part of these efforts, the government is establishing a policy to provide incentives in the form of direct payments for low-carbon farming activities in the livestock sector starting in 2026 The government has also proposed more than five agricultural practices for low-carbon farming in the Hanwoo industry, but farmers are still largely unaware of them.“AIEcoGenLab has developed a ‘low-carbon Hanwoo farming service’ to help farms implement low-carbon practices, maximize carbon reduction rates, and thereby increase their incomes by receiving government incentives. We plan to commercialize it next year.”CEO Baik is also working hard to develop ‘Hanwoo farming technology integrating AI.’ “AI technology can dramatically increase productivity and solve manpower problems, so it’s actively being implemented in other industries. But so far, there have been almost no applications in the Hanwoo industry. Our company is currently developing a ‘precision farming service customized to genetic merit that integrates AI.’ Within two to three years, we hope to commercialize our AI service and dramatically improve the productivity of the Hanwoo industry. The integration of AI technology could also serve as a viable means of addressing labor shortages caused by declining and aging rural populations.”AIEcoGenLab holds a patent for its ‘Hanwoo farming technology customized to genetic merit,’ which was developed through 20 years of R&D. Through follow-up patents incorporating low-carbon farming methods and AI technology, AIEcoGenLab is creating technological barriers to entry, securing a competitive advantage, and differentiating itself from other companies.“The total scale of upstream and downstream industries related to our services, including the Hanwoo, feed, and smartfarm markets, is expected to grow from 40 trillion won in 2024 to 60 trillion won in 2030. The market for AI integration and low-carbon agricultural practices is also large—more than 2 trillion won. The market for our services, which combine genetic merit–based customization, low-carbon practices, and AI technology, is estimated at 2.2 trillion won and is expected to grow continuously.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Baik, “Our business model for Hanwoo farming technology customized to genetic merit has gained recognition from farmers, leading to increased sales since the beginning of this year. I’m very satisfied with that,” and added, “We have received commercialization and R&D projects from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and are developing mid- to long-term technologies to upgrade our BM. I feel rewarded when I see research achievements like this come to life.”Sales operations at AIEcoGenLab are overseen by Vice President and Head of Marketing Dr. Hyunjin Kim, a field expert with over 20 years of consulting experience in the Hanwoo sector. Head of R&D Dr. Yeonho Choi, an expert in genetics and breeding, is responsible for R&D planning and data management. AI model development is overseen by AI research engineers, who are conducting joint research with the SNU AI Research Lab to develop an AI algorithm.Regarding future plans, CEO Baik said, “For the Hanwoo industry, we are commercializing an ‘integrated, low-carbon farming service customized to genetic merit and utilizing AI’ that applies BT, IT, GT, and AI technologies,” and added, “This will contribute to increased farm incomes and the roll-out of government carbon neutrality policies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com