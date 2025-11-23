[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] IEUM International: Connecting Korea and India Through Culture

Hyun Kim of IEUM International



SnapSathi: Portable Photo Booth Services for Indian Weddings and Festivals

Ultra-Lightweight & Power-Free: A Photo Booth You Can Carry by Subway

IEUM International is a startup founded on the vision of connecting Korea and India through shared cultural experiences. CEO Hyun Kim (33) established the company in February 2025.The company’s debut brand, ‘SnapSathi,’ a portable photo booth service tailor-made for India’s vibrant wedding and festival scene, officially commenced local operations in 2025.The name ‘Sathi’ means ‘friend’ in Hindi, reflecting the brand’s aspiration to be a welcome companion at every Indian celebration.SnapSathi is a mobile photo booth rental service specialized for the unique demands of Indian weddings and large-scale festivals. The hardware is engineered to be ultra-lightweight, allowing a single team to transport it via subway. Its low-power design enables extended operation on just a small power bank, eliminating the need for external power sources.Moving beyond simple photography, the company is also developing ‘BoothGenie,’ a companion SaaS platform that embeds QR codes on instantly printed photos, linking guests to event schedules, maps, and social media.“Our key competitive advantages are the sheer ease of transport and setup, and our ability to operate anywhere—even outdoors—with virtually no power constraints,” said Kim. “Through rigorous local optimization, we’ve developed a UI/UX and pricing structure that is perfectly aligned with the unique dynamics of Indian wedding culture and festivals.”“We manage all customer relations through directly hired local Indian staff. By automatically generating photo designs based on client requests, we minimize labor costs while acting as a cultural bridge between Korea and India. Our primary target is the Indian millennial generation, which already has a strong affinity for K-culture.”IEUM International secures large-scale clients through B2B partnerships with wedding planners, event companies, and hotels, complemented by a localized marketing strategy on Instagram and Reels.“We create engaging content using authentic photos from live events. Our ad campaigns on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are targeted toward K-culture fans, and we collaborate with local Indian influencers to produce content in Hindi and Tamil.”What was the inspiration behind the business? “While studying as an exchange student at IIM Bangalore, I recognized that the photo experience was a vital part of India’s wedding and festival culture. However, the existing infrastructure was highly inefficient. I saw a clear opportunity and determined that integrating a more streamlined, Korean-style system would create a powerful competitive edge. The three co-founders bootstrapped the initial phase, using our personal capital for equipment manufacturing and to establish our local entity.”Since launching, Kim finds the greatest reward in “knowing our photo booth is part of a wedding—such a pivotal moment in someone’s life.” He adds, “It is incredibly meaningful as a founder when a customer holds their photo and says, ‘This was the best part of my day’.” He added, “Creating a tangible connection between Korea and India, right here on the ground, is also an immense source of pride.”Regarding future plans, “By the end of 2025, our goal is to expand service across the entire Delhi NCR. By 2026, we plan to have a 30-unit operational system in place and begin franchising,” Kim stated. “We will also expand into adjacent industries like beauty and tourism with new brands like SnapSathi_Beauty and SoulSathi. Our long-term vision,” he concluded, “is to build a comprehensive K-culture entertainment platform for the Indian market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com