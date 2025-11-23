[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] eCARE: Big Data and AI-Driven, Non-Contact Early Detection for Livestock Disease

Joo Ho Tai, CEO of eCARE



Aiming to Halve Disease Mortality and Boost Farm Productivity by 13%

Pioneering Early Detection Based on Herd Behavior and Activity Patterns

eCARE is a company developing a solution that leverages big data and AI for the early, non-contact detection of infectious diseases in livestock. By leading the digital transformation of traditional analog diagnostics, the company aims to simultaneously revolutionize swine industry productivity, enhance national biosecurity protocols, and strengthen global food security. CEO Joo Ho Tai founded the company in May 2023.“Conventional methods for detecting livestock diseases relied on random sampling, where a tiny fraction of a vast herd was selected for blood tests based on human observation,” explains Tai. “This resulted in low accuracy and high costs, and the required physical contact and time delays only increased the risk of the infection spreading.”Recognizing these critical limitations, Tai developed the “Big Data and AI-Based Non-Contact Digital Solution for Early Livestock Disease Detection.” The solution integrates multi-sensor hardware (HW) with visual and thermal imaging capabilities and an AI-powered analysis and notification platform (SW). This combination allows for the rapid monitoring of herd behavior, activity, and fever patterns in as little as a few minutes to twenty minutes. Notably, the system enables a first stage, non-training AI screening of abnormal behavior in individual pigs via multi-sensor devices. By further integrating group behavior and activity pattern analysis, eCARE substantially improves the precision and efficiency of early detection. The platform targets highly contagious diseases—such as African Swine Fever (ASF) and Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)—that currently pose severe ongoing risks and chronic economic losses to farms. It can detect such diseases as early as 2–3 days after onset, immediately alerting producers, veterinarians, and relevant quarantine authorities with targeted notifications about suspected high-risk pigs to enable rapid, accurate intervention.“Our primary goal is to halve the mortality rate from infectious diseases—which accounts for over 80% of farm losses—and increase productivity by an average of 13%,” he states. “Ultimately, our system will also reduce the unnecessary use of expensive antibiotics and vaccines, enabling more efficient, data-driven application and dramatically boosting farm profitability.”The non-contact digital early detection solution is built on four key competitive advantages. First, as a world-first innovation, eCARE has established a new paradigm in early detection based on herd behavior and activity patterns. This allows for comprehensive monitoring at the herd level, making it exponentially more efficient than individual observation. Its novelty, inventiveness, and commercial viability have been officially recognized by Seoul National University and international patent authorities.Second is its robust intellectual property portfolio. The company has secured approximately 20 domestic and international patents, including four registered in Korea and applications filed in the US, Canada, Vietnam, the EU, China, and India. Third is its advanced, data-driven AI. The platform enables disease detection 5-10 times faster than conventional methods and utilizes data with an efficiency that is orders of magnitude greater (e.g., up to 288 times more effective). Fourth is its opportune market timing. The global precision livestock biosecurity market is projected to exceed a 10% CAGR, reaching a scale of 8.5 trillion KRW (approx. $6 billion USD) by 2032.eCARE’s initial marketing strategy is B2G public procurement. The company plans to register its products with the Public Procurement Service and the government’s Smart Livestock ICT Expansion Project to facilitate distribution through farm subsidy programs. In the medium term, the company will expand a subscription-based model for B2B farms and livestock corporations. In the long term, it will pursue full-scale global expansion. Having already filed patents in the US, Canada, and Vietnam, eCARE is planning to establish export channels in North America and Southeast Asia, while also adapting its technology for other livestock such as poultry and cattle.Regarding future plans, CEO Tai explained, “Our hardware prototype, originally scheduled for completion in 2027, has already been finished two years ahead of plan. On the software front, the basic upload of data captured by the hardware to cloud platforms—such as AWS—has also been achieved. With additional capital, we expect to deliver both the hardware and backend software for a market-ready product 1–2 years earlier than initially anticipated.”“We have completed our initial field demonstrations and will now focus on securing domestic market share through public procurement. In the medium term, we will target exports to North America and Southeast Asia while expanding to cattle and poultry. Our long-term goal is to become a global leader, setting the digital standard for livestock biosecurity. Our ultimate mission—a 50% reduction in swine disease mortality and a 13% rise in productivity—is not just a business objective; it’s a mission that directly impacts national food security, climate response, and the stability of the global food supply chain.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com