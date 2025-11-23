[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] Heeeom’s “Heylets”: Clearing the Path for Southeast Asia’s University Students

Kwak SungHyun, CEO of Heeeom



Tackling the Fragmented Information Gap in Singapore and Malaysia

Empowering Students to Select the Perfect Courses Through Reliable Data

Heeeom operates “Heylets,” a platform designed to address the fragmented information landscape faced by university students across Southeast Asia. CEO SungHyun Kwak (24) founded the company in June 2025.“Heylets” currently serves students in Singapore and Malaysia. While the specifics vary between the two nations, they share a critical challenge for university students: a severe lack of centralized information.“In Singapore, for instance, the sheer number of course options can be overwhelming. To give you an idea, at a university like Nanyang Technological University (NTU), it’s not uncommon for a single course to be offered in over 30 different sections. This abundance of choice often leaves students grappling with indecision during course registration, struggling to determine which section best suits them. In contrast, Malaysia, being a Muslim-majority nation, fosters a highly conservative culture around academic feedback and course reviews. Instead of openly sharing feedback on professors and courses online or among peers, insights are typically passed down exclusively through word-of-mouth among trusted senior students. Consequently, incoming freshmen face considerable difficulty when selecting their classes.”Heeeom was created to tackle these very issues, empowering students to select the courses that best fit their needs by providing more transparent and structured information.Heylets’ competitive edge lies in its deep understanding and reflection of the real-world challenges faced by university students in Southeast Asia.“This is a universal problem experienced by students of Malay, Chinese, and Indian descent alike. For instance, the president of the University of Malaya’s Chinese Students’ Society, a key partner for Heeeom, recalled the immense difficulty he faced as a freshman, trawling through online communities like Xiaohongshu to identify so-called ‘easy A’ courses. He expressed his gratitude for Heylets, calling it an essential and much-needed service.”Existing global course review platforms, largely centered on the North American market, fail to adequately address the unique academic landscape of Southeast Asia. Heylets, in contrast, ensures the reliability of its reviews and data by implementing a mandatory school email authentication system, restricting access exclusively to verified students.“We go beyond simply collecting reviews. Our platform leverages this data to offer recommendation, search, and matching functions, enabling students to find the right courses more quickly and accurately. Furthermore, our architecture is designed for seamless expansion into a broader student community.”In terms of traction, the platform received an overwhelmingly positive response even at its initial MVP stage. Following on-site research, CEO Kwak launched the MVP service in just two weeks. In less than two months, over 7,000 students joined, rapidly accumulating a rich database of course reviews. The platform’s advertising campaigns have been remarkably efficient, boasting a cost-per-click (CPC) of just 8 KRW, a 10% click-through rate (CTR), and a conversion rate exceeding 35%. These figures validate the immense student interest and demonstrate how strongly the problem resonates with them.Heeeom is executing its marketing strategy through collaborations with local influencers and university clubs. “Foreign markets are not only physically distant but also culturally unfamiliar,” Kwak stated. “Therefore, it is crucial to leverage locally trusted channels and networks.”“For example, we collaborate with influential creators on TikTok and Instagram for organic promotion. Simultaneously, we are embedding ourselves in the physical spaces where students gather through partnerships with university clubs. This approach generates a far more credible and widespread reach than conventional advertising. Looking ahead, Heeeom aims to broaden its touchpoints within local communities and use data to precisely analyze which messages resonate most powerfully with students. Our ultimate goal is to establish Heylets as a platform that grows organically, driven by student-to-student word-of-mouth.”Reflecting on his journey, Kwak shares, “The greatest reward is hearing directly from the students who use our service. It’s not just about receiving positive feedback; it’s the confirmation that we are making a tangible difference in their university lives that truly empowers us.”Regarding future plans, Kwak explained, “Our vision extends beyond being a mere course review platform; we aim to evolve into an essential hub that connects every aspect of a Southeast Asian student’s life. Just as Facebook began in a dorm room and grew to connect the world, we envision Heylets expanding from this unique university ecosystem into a much larger network.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com