[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘NEANDER,’ a Content Company Specializing in the Fusion of AI Technology, Art, and Fragrance

YOO JAE YOUNG, CEO of NEANDER



Providing a total solution from AI content planning to space design and fragrance products

Targeting the B2C market through fandom marketing and expanding its B2B business linked with cultural events

NEANDER is a content company that fuses AI technology with art and fragrance. It was founded in August 2023 by four people: CEO YOO JAE YOUNG, CEO LEE DONGJU, Director YU SEON HWA (CMO), and Director Kim (CTO). NEANDER is a startup that proposes new sensory experiences based on AI.NEANDER's core business is AI-based content planning and creation. It covers everything from AI content planning to space planning and design for exhibitions, pop-ups, etc. But that's not all. The company also provides planning and delivery of fragrance products, which serve as a medium for audiences to relive their experience. NEANDER offers a distinctive solution that helps audiences vividly remember content experiences through fragrances.It currently has three flagship stores, which serve as strategic hubs for implementing its business model. The most recent, 'AC'SCENT ID,' showcases the company's proprietary AI program. In addition to recommending and creating fragrances that match images of the customer, NEANDER also provides a service that uses AI to analyze images of the customer's favorite idol or character and recommend suitable fragrances.The fandom marketing led by CMO YU SEON HWA is attracting particular attention. The concept of 'analyzing my favorite things with AI and then preserving them as fragrances' has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The company's flagship stores function as strategic spaces that attract B2C customers while also serving as showcases for B2B business.Based on this, NEANDER is also expanding B2B projects linked to various cultural events. The company planned an experience program for the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival where it recommended fragrances based on AI analysis of movie and music (OST) tastes, and allowed audiences to create their own perfumes on site. At the Seoul International Writers' Festival, the company presented interactive content where AI was used to analyze authors' works, then recommend books that matched the tastes of the audience members and fragrances based on the book data.At the same time, NEANDER has been generating its own sales through the operation of three flagship stores and various B2B projects. The company has advanced its business by utilizing government support programs, such as the Pre-Startup Package, the K-Unicorn Academy, and the Campus Town, and is now preparing for an aggressive scale-up.Notably, CEO YOO expressed commitment to attracting investment and the TIPS program: "So far, we have been operating through government support projects and our own sales. Going forward, we plan to accelerate technological advancement and global expansion by attracting investment and participating in the TIPS program."Regarding the startup's background, CEO YOO explained, "While working on a project that combined art and technology, I discovered the potential of this new medium 'fragrance.'" Following the launch of the startup, said CEO YOO, "Providing more than just a product, but an experience that helps people find their 'identity,' is a big motivator."Regarding future plans, CEO YOO said, "This year, we'll expand in the domestic market based on AI-based fragrance content," and added, "In 2026, our goal is to renew our flagship stores and advance into the global market." The company aims to achieve growth in both the B2C and B2B sectors by continuously showcasing its proprietary AI content in its flagship stores while also expanding B2B-linked business.