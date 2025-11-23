[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Menddangz,’ a Food-Tech Startup With the Potential to Revolutionize the Self-Employed Ecosystem

Pil Jin Kang, CEO of Menddangz



Operator of ‘Gagenow,’ a platform for reverse-auction restaurant reservations

Providing content creation, advertising agency, and business model training services for the self-employed

“Recently, more people have been searching for ‘Menddangz’ than for ‘Gagenow.’ It seems that people recognize the visionary value of ‘Menddangz,’ which is geared toward the self-employed, more than the branding of the Gagenow platform. Our advertising agency service for the self-employed offers more than just the ‘Gagenow’ platform and is now receiving increased attention. Instead of changing our offerings, we are repositioning the services of Menddangz, which self-employed individuals prefer. We are now providing our ShopNow, marketing, and content creation services in a membership format. In other words, we’re diversifying and expanding our revenue model.”Menddangz operates ‘Gagenow,’ a platform for reverse-auction restaurant reservations. It was founded in March 2023 by CEO Pil Jin Kang (29).“The Menddangz team is moving forward with its vision of revolutionizing the self-employed ecosystem. We currently operate the platform ‘Gagenow,’ which provides a reverse-auction restaurant reservation service. We also provide content creation, advertising agency, and business model consulting and training services for the self-employed.”The company’s offerings can largely be divided into the ‘Gagenow app service’, ‘content creation and advertising agency service’, and ‘business model training service.’“Gagenow is a reverse-auction restaurant reservation service. You can think of it as a service that reverses the usual process of visiting a restaurant. With this format, you just fill in your desired date, time, number of people, and message on Gagenow, and then restaurant owners make you the first offer. This service allows you to receive various offers, and then visit the restaurant that best suits you.”“Our competitive advantage is that we can ‘increase sales more.’” Our reverse-auction service, Gagenow, enables clients to boost sales at their restaurants, while our advertising agency service connects businesses with a larger pool of potential customers. Together, these services maximize existing revenue streams.In terms of content creation, we provide essential resources for self-employed individuals and assist them in promoting their offerings. This includes food photography, short-form advertising, and social media content. CEO Kang stated, “We’re leveraging our experience in self-employment and marketing to create content that helps our clients engage with customers in a friendlier way.”“We’re planning our business model training service based on the slogan ‘The self-employed are like startups.’ Based on our firsthand experience with everything from self-employment to startups, we’re designing our business model training for sustainability within the self-employment ecosystem, which has a high business failure rate.”Menddangz strongly emphasizes sincerity in its self-employment training and consulting activities. Self-employed individuals are currently facing numerous challenges. As a CEO with five years of experience in self-employment, I am meeting and communicating with many of them in person. Recently, I have been working as a TOPS consultant for Woowa Brothers and Baemin, and a facilitator for the Hope Return Package of the Small Enterprise and Market Service. This year alone, I’ve provided direct consulting and training to hundreds of self-employed individuals. In the process, as I listen to their difficulties and provide solutions, I think I’m also developing the company’s brand image.”Menddangz is composed of CEO Kang, a marketer, an editor, a content manager, and a developer.Regarding future plans, CEO Kang said, “For our short-term roadmap, we want to integrate technology and grow into a content company that helps self-employed people increase sales,” and added, “For our long-term roadmap, we want to become a leading food tech company and revolutionize the self-employed ecosystem.”“As part of the same vision, we aim to communicate directly with as many self-employed individuals as possible and become the brand that comes to mind first when people think of ‘self-employed services.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com