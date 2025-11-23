[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘MONA,’ Developer of a Digital Platform for Resource Circulation

Phan Quinn, CEO of MONA



MONA is providing a digital platform for resource circulation that uses AI technology to match the surplus resources of companies with optimal sources of demand. It was founded in November 2023 by American-born CEO Quinn Phan (36).“MONA is helping companies reduce waste and create ESG value by redistributing unused inventory and surplus resources to low-income and vulnerable groups. We also offer advantages in terms of ESG reporting and tax deductions. MONA currently has a nationwide network of over 16,000 community members and over 220 volunteers.”CEO Phan Quinn has been featured in The Korea Times four times, first for Vegan & Beyond, a vegan restaurant and bakery she ran from 2020 to 2023, and now for MONA, where she serves as CEO. In 2024, MONA ranked in the Top 20 of 1,716 companies from 114 countries at the global K-Startup Grand Challenge hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.“Within a year of its founding, MONA completed business feasibility validation with global companies such as Ben & Jerry’s and Grand Hyatt Incheon. In recognition of our ESG impact and potential, in 2024, I was selected as the Korean representative for Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG, organized by TESCO, and I was appointed an honorary citizen of Seoul in the same year.”MONA has developed Korea’s first AI-based B2B surplus resource redistribution platform that operates across all industries. CEO Phan Quinn said, “We are reducing waste and carbon emissions by redistributing almost expired or usable food, cosmetics, clothing, furniture, industrial materials, and more, among companies, organizations, and welfare associations,” and added, “From a company’s perspective, we can reduce landfill and incineration costs, and from an environmental perspective, we can prevent carbon emissions due to disposal and overproduction.”The CEO also said, “MONA is creating a large-scale resource circulation impact through a B2B model.” “Whereas existing B2C resource redistribution tends to be small-scale and manual, MONA connects businesses, upcycling manufacturers, and local communities to enable large-scale redistribution.”The company’s second competitive advantage is the provision of automated ESG reporting. “We help companies with carbon reductions, regulatory compliance, and public relations activities by providing quantified data on carbon, water resources, waste, and social contributions. Our third competitive edge is the AI-based matching system that we are developing. We are using collaborative filtering and predictive analysis technology to automatically and optimally connect demand and supply sources, and in November 2024, we completed a patent application and trademark registration.”CEO Phan said, “MONA is driving positive change by converting the surplus resources of companies into impact and cost reductions,” and added, “While many AI-based services stop with simple monitoring of waste and carbon management, MONA is actually contributing to waste reduction by using AI to optimize resource matching. In addition to preventing unnecessary resource waste and reducing corporate costs, our AI prediction system also helps create social and economic value and strengthen ESG performance.”“Each transaction reduces waste by up to 19 tonnes and prevents 8–10 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. Companies can save up to 50% on disposal costs, and the resources are distributed to low-income families, welfare associations, and upcycling companies. In addition, vulnerable groups are prioritized in hiring for the redistribution process, so we’re also creating employment opportunities for the underprivileged.”The CEO leveraged her personal network and MONA’s 16,000-member community to collaborate with brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Grand Hyatt Incheon, and Hangul Kwaja. Notably, the contract with Grand Hyatt led to connections with major domestic five-star hotels, including the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, and Grand Hyatt Seoul.Regarding future plans, CEO Phan said, “We will gradually expand our market,” and added, “Our ultimate goal is to broaden our target market to include companies that have committed to global net zero.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com