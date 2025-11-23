[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Millimeter Company,’ Operator of ‘Blue Boat,’ a Solution that Helps K-Beauty Brands Enter the Latin American Market

Homin Seon, CEO of Millimeter Company



Millimeter Company is the operator of ‘Blue Boat,’ a global e-commerce solution that’s helping K-beauty brands enter the Latin American market. It was founded in July 2023 by CEO Homin Seon (34).Millimeter Company is helping K-beauty brands open up new overseas markets by simplifying export procedures.“We support all necessary tasks, including business establishment, certification, customs clearance, market entry, and content translation and management, to help K-beauty brands enter the Latin American market, including Mexico. One of our strengths is our ability to resolve local administrative issues related to COFEPRIS certification, RFC/FIEL issuance, opening bank accounts, and more, through our Mexican subsidiary.”The company’s core business is structured around exports for overseas consignment sales. It receives products under consignment from K-beauty brands and sells K-beauty products on major e-commerce platforms such as Mercado Libre and Amazon. All the brand has to do is ship the product, and Blue Boat takes responsibility for selling it.CEO Seon said, “Millimeter Company’s competitiveness lies in its practical ability to resolve administrative, tax, customs, and language issues through its Mexican subsidiary.”“These are a difficult problems for K-beauty brands to solve. Another of our strengths is that we have secured a market lead over our competitors. Thanks to our experience as the first to work with the locally specialized platform Mercado Libre, even global corporations are now making inquiries.”Millimeter Company conducts marketing through its blog and keyword advertising. As it’s an unfamiliar field, customers who need its services somehow find their way to Millimeter Company.“We’re currently focused on stabilizing our business foundation and validating our revenue model, but we’re also planning to attract seed investment, which we will use for future expansion across South America and to strengthen our logistics system. So we are preparing IR materials and holding meetings with interested investors.”What made CEO Seon decide to start a new company? “Being selected for the Pre-Startup Package gave me the direct opportunity to start this business. I funded it through personal capital and government support projects.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Seon, “It’s very fulfilling to know that I’m walking a difficult but pioneering path, not just doing routine work.”In addition to CEO Seon, Millimeter Company also includes Director Lee Jun-su (29), co-founder of the ‘Blue Boat’ service. Director Lee has experience operating and growing services and business at startups in the series A, B, and pre-IPO stages.Director Lee said, “Since I was in school, I’ve nurtured a dream of working at the intersection between entrepreneurs and artists. We want to inspire people with our services. I felt that I could turn my dream into a reality by working with CEO Seonho Min, both on a personal and professional levels. Together, we put a plan for a business where we could use our experience living in Mexico and our Spanish skills to help domestic beauty brands enter Central and South America.”Regarding future plans, CEO Seon said, “Our mid- to long-term goal is to grow Blue Boat into a Latin American hub platform for K-beauty exports,” and added, “We also plan to expand to countries such as Chile and Brazil in the future.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com