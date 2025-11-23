[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘STUDIO 153,’ an Outsourcing Startup Specializing in Customized Corporate Events Based on Culture and the Arts

CHOI YUMIN, CEO of STUDIO 153



Developing STUDIO 153+, an AI assistant-based event automation platform

Reducing wasted time and planner stress while maximizing event completeness

STUDIO 153 is an outsourcing startup specializing in customized corporate events based on culture and the arts. It was founded in November 2020 by CEO CHOI YUMIN (39).CEO CHOI started in the broadcasting industry and completed a number of large-scale domestic and international projects as a planner and staff member at an event management company.“Based on our proven planning and production abilities, we are presenting various differentiated cultural events, such as concerts, lectures, exhibitions, and more. So far, we have overseen approximately 100 events, covering event planning and operation, content production, brand marketing, collaboration with public institutions, and more. Recently, we’ve taken things a step further by developing STUDIO 153+, an AI assistant technology that makes preparing an event easier. It will be released in the second half of this year.”STUDIO 153+ is an AI assistant-based event automation platform. It’s a customized event management service that can reduce planner stress and wasted time caused by small and repetitive tasks during event operation while also maximizing event completeness.This platform automates the entire process, from event planning to registration, attendee management, feedback, and statistics, thereby reducing repetitive tasks and helping operators focus on strategy and content instead. AI automatically generates text, designs, and timetables that match the event’s character, manages conditional invitations and blacklists, and even provides data-based analysis and individualized recommendations. As a result, anyone can operate an event efficiently and smartly, from small-scale gatherings to organizational activities.“The biggest competitive advantage of STUDIO 153+ is that it allows anyone to become an event planner. AI takes care of all the detailed work that comes with preparing an event, so you can focus on planning work instead. With STUDIO 153+, AI automatically creates slogans, copy, event programs, greetings, and guidance announcements that match the event’s outline, name, purpose, and other information. Generative AI can also handle various user requests and responses automatically. You just enter some simple information about your event and select your desired atmosphere, and it automatically generates a landing page with the optimal colors, fonts, images, and layout.”STUDIO 153+ generates an event timetable draft based on the event period and session information, and manages attendee information in a database in order to visualize statistics such as application trends and attendance rates.After the event finishes, it automatically generates a data-based report and analyzes the accumulated user data to determine success or failure and provide demand forecasting information. It can connect with external forms such as Google Forms and Naver Forms, and the company plans to build its own forms to make event operations even more convenient. Additionally, the platform enables the automation of many repetitive, operational tasks, including conducting promotions using landing page information and drafting emails. Entrusting such tedious work to AI allows the event planner to focus more on the essentials.“With STUDIO 153+, even amateurs can run events. So we’re fostering a culture where anyone can host an event freely. As a result, we predict a growing number of events and a massive expansion of the MICE market. At the same time, our platform can also revitalize small-scale events such as village festivals and school events that have faced operational difficulties due to a lack of digital infrastructure.STUDIO 153 has established solid partnerships with many customers, including IBK, KB Kookmin Bank, KB Kookmin Card, Korea Investment & Securities, and iM Bank.We’ll start by introducing the STUDIO 153+ platform to our customers. We also operate a blog and publish a regular newsletter to inform people about what’s happening at STUDIO 153. We plan to actively promote STUDIO 153+ in company spaces like these. We are also discussing marketing strategies, such as keywords and Google Ads, that will coincide with the platform’s launch. As STUDIO 153+ has a clear target customer, event organizers, I think an open chat room where they can form connections would also make a good marketing space.”STUDIO 153 won an award at this year’s Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups Recruitment Competition and launched its service in September.“Along with the service launch, we will continue to challenge ourselves through various support projects. If we secure investments, we plan to achieve our technology roadmap by hiring core R&D staff such as AI/ML engineers and mobile developers, and also use the funds for marketing, operations, infrastructure, and IP acquisition.”To create synergy, STUDIO 153 has put together a team with experience in the fields of web development, design, event management, business communication, and more.Regarding future plans, CEO CHOI said, “We’ll do our best to ensure that the upcoming launch of the STUDIO 153+ service is successful in the market,” and added, “Once it’s established in the domestic market, we’ll lay the groundwork for advancing into the global market by expanding our English-language event planning and attendee management features.” After that, we are planning to follow an SaaS model to expand to overseas MICE markets such as Southeast Asia and Japan.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com