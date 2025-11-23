[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘AnaCom,’ Developer of ‘ProDotCom,’ a Real-Time Matching Platform for Mice Event Professionals

Eugene Koo, CEO of AnaCom



Providing an easy, real-time job search and recruitment environment for skilled professionals

Portfolio verification patent filed; false information filtered out to ensure event stability and strengthen reliability

AnaCom is the developer of ‘ProDotCom,’ a real-time matching platform for MICE event professionals (presenters, interpreters, and protocol personnel). It was founded in May 2025 by CEO Eugene Koo (31).CEO Koo worked as an announcer first for a broadcasting station, and then in the MICE industry, and has been responsible for various events, including award ceremonies, forums, international meetings, conferences, academic symposiums, commemorative ceremonies, performance reports, demo days, IR pitches, discussions, talk shows, concerts, and festivals.“While working at event sites, I learned that the connections between event organizers and professionals are still usually made through analog methods such as phone calls and recommendations from acquaintances. To address this issue, I started AnaCom. We operate ‘ProDotCom,’ a user-friendly, efficient, and reliable platform for professional talent matching, contracts, and settlements.”ProDotCom connects MICE event professionals in real time through condition-based data matching. “The process of finding professionals with specific qualifications can be very cumbersome. For example, if you want a French-speaking presenter, you have to make dozens of phone calls, or often you simply have no idea where to look. ProDotCom matches with an appropriate talent in real time, and it’s easy to use. This reduces the complex process of recruiting event staff to a single search.”CEO Koo said, “With the existing recommendation-based system, the activities of eligible professionals were very limited, and schedule management and settlement were complicated,” and added, “ProDotCom helps professionals work more conveniently through automatic contract creation and a quick settlement system.”“We are currently filing a patent for an automatic feature that verifies portfolio videos, photos, and event names. This will allow us to verify the academic background, career history, and language qualifications of professional talent reliably through various certification documents. The biggest concern for the event organizer is, ‘Will this person be able to perform at our precious event successfully?’ ProDotCom has built up trust by providing reviews, video portfolios, and verified photo portfolios in a unified platform format.”It also filters all personnel and event data, allowing event organizers to find the right professional in real time with a single search. The previous process of contacting people through various channels, such as KakaoTalk, phone, and email, has been integrated into the platform, and automatic alarm settings are also provided. By leveraging registered professionals, it’s possible to expand into VIP tours and incentive travel, and further into the global MICE events, such as overseas trade shows.The initial targets are local governments and public relations teams at small businesses. The platform integrates talent searches, matching, schedule management, and payment settlement into one cohesive system. The company is enhancing its word-of-mouth marketing by highlighting high-satisfaction use cases. The company plans to create a community of professionals to share reviews and portfolios, build trust in the platform, and, in the long term, expand into B2G, B2B, VIP tours, and incentive travel.What made CEO Koo decide to start a new company? “Since childhood, I have observed my father managing his own business. Later, while working as a broadcast announcer, I began to dream of launching my own venture. Drawing from my experience at MICEevents, I developed several ideas to address common challenges within the industry. This inspired me to start my own business. I funded the initial stage with my personal savings and support from government projects.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Koo, “The greatest reward hasn’t been simple profit, but those moments when I can see the positive impact on people and the industry,” and added, “When event planners say, ‘Thanks to ProDotCom, recruiting talent is now much easier,’ or, ‘Our events can proceed without a hitch,’ their smiles and sense of relief remind me why I started the company.”“I derive great satisfaction from witnessing my fellow announcers and MICE event professionals discover new opportunities and grow through this platform. When I observe this healthy ecosystem, where both event organizers and professionals benefit, my work transforms from merely a business venture into a meaningful endeavor that positively impacts society and adds value to people’s lives. Experiences like these motivate me every day and provide me with a profound sense of pride and accomplishment as an entrepreneur.”Regarding future plans, CEO Koo said, “Our short-term goal is to establish a stable professional workforce platform for domestic MICEevents, and give a boost to the professional community,” and added, “We will utilize this community and platform to expand into new markets, such as VIP tours and incentive travel services aimed at foreigners.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com